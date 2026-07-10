Rialto review: Italian glitz, glamour and a contender for the best burrata in town

Dubai's superyacht-shaped Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has been making waves ever since it first swung open its doors to the public last year.

The luxurious five-star hotel – standing proudly between two city landmarks in the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel – provides a picture-perfect waterfront setting for a memorable evening out.

While the chance to explore this architectural marvel is enough to draw in the crowds by itself, the lavish property is also well on its way to becoming a prime dining destination.

Expectations are high as we make our way to Rialto, the hotel's flagship Italian restaurant that is staking a claim as the jewel in its culinary crown.

The venue

We immediately feel right at home as we are given a warm welcome – Italian style – by the suave and all-smiling service staff.

The elegant dining space, complete with a striking arched design and lit up by hues of blue and gold, has a theatrical feel that is suitably grand yet intimate and inviting.

The grand dining space at Italian restaurant Rialto. Photo: Rialto Info

We are pleased to see the venue is packed on our midweek visit, with the gentle hum of chatter from fellow guests creating a lively atmosphere.

The food

Already savouring our glamorous surroundings, we are eager to sample a menu brimming with staples of Italian cooking, carefully created by Pompeii-born executive chef, Roberto Rispoli.

Our dining experience gets off to a fantastic start with the delightful yellowfin tuna carpaccio (Dh180), served with a sprinkling of olive oil and topped with black truffle.

The beautifully prepared slices of tuna are packed with rich flavour and a melt-in-your-mouth texture that leaves you begging for more.

The tuna carpaccio delivers fantastic flavours. Photo: Rialto Info

My dining partner and I are grateful there are an even number of portions to share, saving us from fighting it out over the last slither.

The tuna proves a tough act to follow for our next dish of fried red prawns and zucchini (Dh105).

The crunchy coating combines well with the chunky and tender meat, but we expected more flavour from the prawns.

If the prawns proved to be a relative letdown, our next two courses are testament to the flair and creativity of the kitchen team.

Burrata, a time-honoured favourite of Italian cuisine, is dressed to impress here and has never looked or tasted better.

Listed under a dedicated section of tomato-based dishes, called tomato majesty, the burrata, tomato, basil pesto and pistachio (Dh120) is given a star billing that it more than lives up to.

The soft and creamy cheese, with just the right amount of elasticity, is wrapped in a thin layer of tangy tomato and scattered with pistachios to create a mouthwatering merging of tastes.

The fresh fettucce pasta, with beef cheek and parmesan cream, is a wholesome and hearty dish. Chris Maxwell / The National Info

Next up is the fresh fettucce pasta, with beef cheek and parmesan cream. It is recommended to be shared, which our good-humoured server advises is the right course of action, even for those with the biggest of appetites.

It is quickly evident that there is more than enough to go around for two, allowing us to relish every bite. This is the kind of wholesome and hearty dish you can imagine being happily devoured at family dining tables across Italy.

The meal is expertly served at the table, adding an extra sprinkling of foodie theatre to proceedings and building up our anticipation for the feast to come.

The dish does not disappoint. The sumptuous beef cheeks are cooked to perfection and are complemented by the rich and fresh flavours of the pasta and parmesan.

We would be satisfied customers if our culinary journey had come to a stop here, but the prospect of Italian dessert was too much to resist.

The tiramisu is a standout dessert at Rialto. Photo: Rialto Info

It is always a predictable choice to go for tiramisu, but sometimes the obvious selection is the best.

A well-made – or not – tiramisu is always a benchmark of the quality of a restaurant and its commitment to authentic Italian flavours.

It is a test that Rialto passes with flying colours. This is a decadent treat, with just the right balance of flavours. It is light and creamy, has the right level of sweetness that is contrasted by the slightly bitter coffee taste, which is the hallmark of a great tiramisu.

Standout dish

While it is tempting to single out the terrific tiramisu, which ended our night in style, it is the fresh fettucce pasta with beef cheek and parmesan cream that proved the highlight.

This was a celebration of traditional Italian cooking that demonstrated the value of how simple, high-quality ingredients can wow the tastebuds when in the hands of masters of the craft.

The verdict

There is no shortage of fine dining options for lovers of Italian food, but Rialto stands out among the crowded competition.

The sophisticated setting is befitting of the lavish hotel it sits in, but it is the warm and friendly atmosphere along with the delicious food that will entice you back for another visit.

Contact details

Rialto is at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 12.30pm to 3pm for lunch and from 6.30pm to 11pm for dinner. Reservations can be made by calling 0800 323 232.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant