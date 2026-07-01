Tresind arrives in London: Chef Himanshu Saini on showcasing the 'extraordinary diversity' of Indian food

After making a mark on Dubai's fiercely competitive dining scene, one of the emirate's most celebrated restaurants in progressive Indian cuisine has a new address, in the heart of London.

Tresind Mayfair opened its doors in May, bringing its signature blend of modern Indian flavours, theatrical presentation and interactive hospitality to one of the city's most prestigious neighbourhoods.

The restaurant is the latest venture from Passion F&B, the Dubai hospitality group behind dining concepts such as Tresind Studio at St Regis Gardens The Palm, which received its third Michelin star in 2025 – the first Indian fine dining restaurant to achieve that distinction – plus Tresind restaurant at One&Only Royal Mirage and Carnival by Tresind at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The name Tresind itself is a statement of intent: a fusion of “tres”, the French word for very, and “Ind”, short for India.

Tresind Mayfair serves a set 12-course tasting menu. Photo: Tresind Info

For Himanshu Saini, group corporate chef and the creative force behind Michelin-starred Tresind Studio, the London outpost of Tresind feels like a natural next step. Suyash Nath, chief executive of Passion F&B, brings first-hand knowledge of the London market from his years living and studying there.

Quote We wanted to capture the soul of Indian food, to showcase its extraordinary diversity Chef Himanshu Saini

“The beauty of Tresind opening in Dubai, Mumbai and now London is that every restaurant is going to be unique – we don't want to cut, copy and paste the same concept,” Saini tells The National. “Our intention is to understand and then adapt to the local market. In Dubai, Tresind is a large restaurant with a la carte options and a tasting menu. But when we opened in Mumbai in 2018, we decided to focus solely on tasting menus to create an experience.”

That philosophy has shaped the Mayfair restaurant, which features an intimate space with tasting menus only. Guests can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, both priced at £125 ($165) per person. Exquisitely presented and carefully explained by the serving team, each of the 12 courses is designed to make dining feel like an event rather than simply a meal.

Amit Bagyal, who leads the kitchen as the London head chef, trained at the Dubai restaurant.

Highlights from the Tresind Mayfair tasting menu. Photo: Tresind Info

“We know London has its fair share of traditional Indian restaurants, and while we deeply respect that kind of cuisine, we didn't want to be another restaurant serving only well-known classics,” Saini says. “We wanted to capture the soul of Indian food, to showcase its extraordinary diversity – but in a setting where you can bring your family or host a business client. It's a controlled, focused experience, and something a little different from what's already available in the city.”

One example is Khichdi of India, a dish that originated at Tresind Studio and found its way on to other Tresind restaurant menus, in a slightly less elaborate way. A wholesome rice and lentil preparation, it arrives accompanied by 20 ingredients highlighting different Indian states, each added tableside to create an interactive moment.

Khichdi with a twist is just one innovative dish from the Tresind kitchen. Photo: Passion F&B Info

“If I took that dish off the menu in Mumbai, people would probably come and fight in the restaurant,” says Saini with a laugh. “When you go to an Indian restaurant for a rice course, you almost always end up with biryani – and biryani is amazing, we all know that. But khichdi is different. People raise their eyebrows when they see it on a fine dining tasting menu. Yet somehow, it works. It's a dish that can absorb 20 ingredients and still taste harmonious and comforting. It breaks a perception.”

Even dessert carries that same subversive spirit. Pandan payesh with vanilla yoghurt, sour milk ice cream and milk crisp, arrives as a deliberately light counterpoint to the richness of the dishes that have come before.

Pandan payesh vanilla yogurt with sour milk ice cream and milk crisp. Photo: Tresind Info

“When people think of Indian desserts, they often think of mithai – rich, sweet, heavy confections. We wanted something that felt fresh and airy at the end of the meal,” says Saini. “The dish is also all about milk, which is such a dominant ingredient in Indian sweets. We know that London diners are familiar with gulab jamun, but we want to go in a different direction with desserts that are also a little out of the box.”

Being out of the box is, of course, what Tresind does best. On the menu at the Mayfair restaurant are dishes such as duck artichoke “shawarma,” mushroom “chai” (a Tresind classic), and tortellini Gorgonzola dolce over smoky chicken makhani. The seasonal menu, which will change every few months, will draw on local produce from European markets.

Duck artichoke shawarma. Photo: Tresind Info

The early signs are promising. The restaurant has been busy even on weekdays and feedback has been strong. A business lunch menu is also in the pipeline.

“People in England have been eating Indian food for many years, so this new experience might come as a surprise to them,” Saini says. “But if we keep doing what we are doing – taking feedback and staying true to our vision – I believe we will reach a point where we create a new trend around Indian restaurants in London.”