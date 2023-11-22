Indian chef of Tresind Studio fame breaks into top 50 of world's best

Two culinary stars in Dubai have broken into the top 50 of this year's Best Chefs Awards list.

Himanshu Saini of two Michelin-starred Tresind Studio in Nakheel Mall placed 27th. French chef Gregoire Berger, of the famed underwater seafood restaurant Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm, ranked 39.

The annual awards, which were announced at a ceremony in Mexico on Monday, rank the world's top 100 chefs.

Prawn with kothimbir vadi, fennel and tamarind curry by chef Himanshu Saini at Tresind Studio. Photo: Tresind Studio

Indian chef Saini made headlines when his restaurant achieved its first star in June last year, when the Michelin Guide launched in Dubai. This year, Tresind Studio earned a coveted second star, making it one of only three restaurants in the UAE with two.

Saini is a celebrated voice on the Dubai culinary circuit and is a proponent of haute Indian fusion fare. He aims to change perceptions of the cuisine, elevating traditional dishes to fit fine dining.

Berger, meanwhile, is known for his performative approach. The chef also won the Dinner Experience special award this year. Dining at Ossiano is like diving into Berger's mind, with conceptual dishes that demonstrate his interests in seasonality and foraging, combined with his memories and experiences.

“A chef's journey is never solitary, so a heartfelt thank you to my team at Ossiano who always strive to serve an extraordinary experience,” Berger said after winning.

“Everything must provoke emotions,” he previously told The National about his 11-step tasting menu, which pays homage to the riches of the ocean. Dishes have names such as Feeling the Warmth of the West Side, which is umami dashi served in a delicate whelk shell sitting on a bed of white sand.

Other notable wins

Several chefs who have venues in Dubai also made appearances on the list, including Portugal's Jose Avillez and British chef Heston Blumenthal, who placed 33rd and 49th respectively.

French chef Yannick Alleno, who runs two Michelin-starred restaurant Stay by Yannick Alleno at One & Only The Palm, was in 56th place.

While these chefs have outposts in the UAE, the restaurants they won for are all in their home countries.

Bahraini chef Tala Bashmi received the first Middle East & North Africa’s Best Female Chef Award. Photo: MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants

The list also recognised Bahrani chef Tala Bashmi, who clinched the 63rd spot for her work at Fusions by Tala. She also bagged the Rising Star special award.

Topping the list of the world's best 100 chefs is Spain's Dabiz Munoz, who has held the number one spot for three consecutive years now for his Madrid restaurant DiverXO. Munoz is preparing to open a restaurant at The Link in Dubai early next year.