Zea review: A restaurant designed for the Instagram age – with food to match

At the Dubai International Financial Centre, atmosphere counts almost as much as the meal itself.

It's a fact Zea seems keenly aware of. Since opening in early 2026, the restaurant has sought to distinguish itself not only through a menu inspired by the coastal cuisines of France, Italy, Spain and Greece, but also through what it describes as a space that “changes its energy as the day moves into evening”. The experience, it says, is designed to be intentionally multisensory.

The question is: does it deliver on that promise?

First impressions

Walking into Zea already feels like a special occasion. Photo: Zea Info

As soon as I walk in, it's clear that Zea stands out in one of Dubai's most competitive dining districts. The restaurant immediately sets the tone for a special occasion, with low lighting and a polished atmosphere designed for lingering over long dinners and conversation.

The design leans heavily into the aesthetic of the Instagram age – every corner appears designed to be photographed. Curved stone archways, textured walls, warm golden lighting and pockets of Mediterranean greenery create a series of carefully considered backdrops, while the open, lounge-like layout encourages guests to stay long after the final course.

The menu

Moving between freshness and indulgence, our meal began with a salad of crispy kale, quinoa and pear (Dh95), served with walnuts and pickled onions. Fresh, clean and well-balanced, it provided a light start before the richer dishes followed.

Next came the crispy truffle burrata (Dh125), a rich and indulgent dish with earthy truffle notes balanced by a subtle sweetness. The Zea guacamole (Dh105), served with fried plantain, added a welcome Caribbean twist to the opening trio and brought a different flavour profile to the table.

Truffle French fries. Photo: Zea Info

For mains, we opted for the corn-fed chicken with mushrooms and truffles, a comforting dish built around deep, earthy flavours. The black cod (Dh270), however, was the standout of the evening. Buttery, delicate and beautifully cooked, each bite almost melted on the tongue.

On the side, the truffle French fries (Dh95) struck a rare balance. They were indulgent without being overwhelmed by truffle, a common pitfall of the dish elsewhere. The crispy Brussels sprouts (Dh55) added welcome texture, although they leaned slightly too heavily on the salt for my taste.

The meal ended on a high note with the pavlova (Dh75), one of the strongest dishes of the night. Airy and well-balanced, it combined strawberry sorbet, white chocolate and smoked custard in a dessert that was both light and satisfying – a fitting finale for diners with a sweet tooth.

The black cod (Dh270) was the standout of the evening. Photo: Zea Info

Save or splurge

For the most affordable meal, begin with the truffle arancini (Dh70), made with carnaroli rice, wild mushrooms, Parmesan and fresh truffles. For mains, opt for the cauliflower (Dh110), served with a peanut and coconut sauce, fresh truffles, date chutney and pickles. Add a side of grilled broccoli for Dh50, then finish with three scoops of homemade lemon and yuzu sorbet (Dh55). The total comes to Dh285.

Zea caters to diners seeking a stylish, contemporary setting paired with inventive comfort food. Photo: Zea Info

If you're in the mood to splurge, start with the Kaviari Kristal caviar (Dh650), the flagship offering from Kaviari Paris, the renowned French caviar house. At Zea, it is served traditionally with blinis and creme fraiche. For mains, solo diners can opt for the Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin (Dh350), while larger groups can share the Wagyu tomahawk (Dh1,295). Add the truffle and Parmesan French fries (Dh95) and finish with the chocolate fondant (Dh95). The total comes to Dh1,190 for a solo diner, or Dh2,135 if choosing the tomahawk to share.

The verdict

Zea has a clear understanding of its audience. The restaurant caters to diners seeking a stylish, contemporary setting paired with inventive comfort food and a lively, sociable atmosphere.

Prices sit firmly within the DIFC's expected mid-to-upper range, broadly in line with comparable dining concepts in the district.

Contact information

Zea Dubai is open from 5pm to 3am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 5pm to 2am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. The Mediterranean restaurant is on C Floor, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC. Reservations can be made by contacting 056 402 6633.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant