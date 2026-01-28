TikTok food videos are shaping young people’s eating habits, study shows

TikTok is no longer just a source of entertainment. Once known primarily for short-form comedy videos and skits, the platform is now shaping what young people cook, eat and where they choose to dine, according to a new study.

Research published this week in the International Journal of Consumer Studies finds that the social media app has a measurable impact on food behaviours among young users, driven largely by entertaining content, viral trends and emotional connections with creators rather than traditional nutritional advice.

The study surveys 406 active TikTok users in 2025, with respondents aged 18 to 34 accounting for more than three-quarters of the sample group. It examines how food-related videos influence attitudes towards cooking, eating habits and dining choices, finding that TikTok’s short-form, algorithm-driven videos often translate into real-world behaviour.

Almost all respondents (97 per cent) say they have cooked a recipe they discovered on the app, while more than half report visiting a restaurant after seeing it reviewed on TikTok.

Researchers find that the most influential factor is not how healthy or informative a recipe appears, but how entertaining the content is. Short, visually appealing videos that are easy to watch and enjoyable are far more likely to spark interest and encourage users to try new dishes.

“The entertainment value of food content had the strongest impact on users’ attitudes,” the study notes, suggesting that TikTok’s algorithm prioritises content that keeps viewers engaged, which in turn shapes how they feel about food trends.

Viral popularity also plays a significant role. When the same recipe appears repeatedly across different creators’ pages, users are more inclined to trust it and replicate it themselves. The study suggests that when food trends go viral, their popularity alone can make them feel more trustworthy.

Another key driver is the emotional bond users form with content creators, noting they are more likely to try recipes recommended by creators whose tastes and cooking styles feel similar to their own. This “parasocial relationship” makes advice from creators feel more personal and trustworthy than traditional advertising.

However, social influence extends beyond the app itself. Participants report being more likely to experiment with TikTok food trends when friends or family members are also discussing or trying them, reinforcing the platform’s effect through offline social circles.

Overall, attitude emerges as the strongest predictor of behaviour change. Users who view TikTok food trends as interesting, modern and worth trying are significantly more likely to alter their eating habits, broaden their food preferences and experiment in the kitchen, notes the study.

While the findings highlight potential benefits, including increased interest in cooking and exposure to new cuisines, researchers also warn of possible downsides. They suggest TikTok’s algorithm can repeatedly expose users to similar content, potentially reinforcing restrictive diets, unrealistic eating habits or unverified nutritional advice.

The study emphasises that the platform is not inherently harmful, but its influence is powerful and fast-moving. As food trends rise and fall quickly, users may adopt habits without fully considering their nutritional value.

Researchers suggest the findings could be useful for public health organisations, educators and dieticians looking to promote healthier eating. By working with credible creators and using engaging formats, they argue that TikTok’s reach can be harnessed to encourage more informed food choices rather than fleeting trends.

The authors note that the study focuses primarily on younger users and that results may differ among older age groups. They also point out that TikTok’s rapidly changing trends mean ongoing research will be needed to better understand the platform’s long-term impact on diet and behaviour.