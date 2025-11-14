Brasserie Lutetia review: A taste of Paris in the heart of Downtown Dubai

Dubai Downtown is famed the world over for its futuristic skyline and immaculate polish. It’s a place of constant motion – where deals are made, social calendars filled, and where, at first glance, the relaxed charm of a Parisian brasserie might seem out of place.

Yet, it’s this unlikely niche that Brasserie Lutetia now occupies. Having opened in May, in Sofitel Dubai Downtown, it brings a side of the French dining scene that for me is too often overlooked – its guarantee of excellence even in the most casual of settings.

French food is synonymous with quality. Whether you’re in a Michelin star restaurant or pulling in for a sandwich at a Marseille petrol station, there’s a hallmark of high standards whatever the situation.

Brasserie Lutetia doesn’t occupy either of the above spaces. Its pitch is casual-chic in a clean and modern venue that offers top food and service while dodging some of the pomp and pomposity you might want to avoid if you’re here on business or seeking a quick catch-up with a friend.

It’s with this backdrop that my dining partner and I settle down for lunch on a quiet Saturday afternoon.

Where to sit and what to expect

Brasserie Lutetia has different dining areas for different needs. Photo: Brasserie Lutetia

Brasserie Lutetia can be found on the second floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Take an immediate right at the lifts and the host desk is unmissable. From there, you can’t help but be struck by the sheer enormity of the venue.

There are three distinctive parts of the restaurant, each with its own personality and offering a variety of seating options.

The central room has a grand buffet area lined with booths and counters, lending itself well to a quick hotel breakfast or casual lunch. Then there’s a more intimate dining area towards the back that’s more suited to a traditional dinner feel. Last but not least, there’s La Terrasse, which offers outdoor seating that’s perfect during the winter months.

Throughout the restaurant there are views overlooking Downtown Dubai as the Dubai Metro whizzes by which gives it a real urban, and almost European, feel.

The menu

One of the beauties of Brasserie Lutetia is how it transforms throughout the day with menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our visit is for lunch and we’re settled down in the quieter dining area towards the back of the restaurant.

The Brasserie salad is a light and tasty way to start any lunch or dinner. Photo: Brasserie Lutetia

Our server, Robert, recommends we start with the Brasserie salad (Dh55) and the beef tenderloin carpaccio (Dh75), which we share.

The salad is wonderfully refreshing and a brilliant way to start a lunch. Chickpeas, sweet potato, cherry tomato and toasted hazelnuts served together with a white balsamic dressing. What’s not to like?

The beef carpaccio takes things up a notch. It has that unmistakable tenderness that only high-quality beef truly brings and it’s served with truffle moliterno cheese, which makes this variety of the dish stand out in a crowded pool of what’s become a popular Dubai starter. With the addition of wild rocket, cherry tomatoes and truffle aioli, the dish combines the aged elegance of the cheese and meat with a touch of fresh sweetness.

Next, Robert plates up the beef bourguignon (Dh85), which is served with mashed potatoes, wild mushrooms, shallots and carrots. This is as rich and hearty as it sounds, fully justifying its position as the restaurant’s signature dish.

The serving size here is extremely generous, too, making it a perfect dish for two people to share. In fact, I’d go one step further and say there’s plenty here for three or even four to share, just maybe take a closer look at the selection of side dishes if you fall into that camp.

The addition of truffle moliterno cheese makes Brasserie Lutetia's beef carpaccio stand out. Photo: Brasserie Lutetia

For dessert, Robert’s recommendation is the rocher (Dh45) and he outdoes himself with this tip-off. It’s a wonderful mix of chocolate and cream that brings a perfect lunch to an end.

My only complaint would be that we’ve had so much food at this point that we almost have to ask Robert to roll us out of the restaurant.

Standout dish

This one isn’t a contest. It has to be the beef bourguignon. The braised short rib is tender, rich and packed with flavour from the long, gentle cooking process, while the mash is as elegant as it is moreish.

It’s a hearty meal that would go down well on any Parisian table, it’s sociable given you can share, and it’s a bargain at Dh85.

Save or splurge

A three-course meal at Brasserie Lutetia can cost between Dh130 to Dh245. On the high end of the price spectrum lie the salmon sale (Dh70) and milk-fed veal (Dh130).

The three most reasonable dishes across starters, mains and desserts are the pain Lutetia (Dh25), the shell pasta (Dh60) and every dessert costs Dh45.

A chat with the chef

The main man at Brasserie Lutetia is chef Edward Mair. A proud Scot, he has worked across Europe and the Middle East, having recently moved back to Dubai after a stint in Saudi Arabia.

Asked about his favourite ingredient, he speaks fondly of how much he enjoys working with slow-cooked meats.

“They allow you to build deep layers of flavour and create dishes that feel both comforting and refined,” he says.

Chef Mair describes his cooking style as simple and ingredient-driven. “I like to let the natural quality and flavour of the ingredients speak for themselves,” he says.

“My food philosophy is all about simplicity and respect for ingredients. I believe in letting high-quality produce speak for itself, enhancing flavours through thoughtful techniques rather than overcomplicating them. The goal is always to create dishes that are honest, flavourful and memorable.”

For vegans, he recommends the psiti – a hearty roasted vegetable dish full of flavour. For vegetarians, his top tip is the Brasserie salad, while for seafood lovers it’s the shell pasta with shrimp.

For meat lovers, Chef Mair says you “shouldn’t miss” the classic beef bourguignon and the dessert option is another timeless classic – creme brulee.

Contact information

Brasserie Lutetia is housed in Sofitel Dubai Downtown. It is open daily from 6.30am to 10.30am, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Reservations can be made by calling 04 503 6666.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant.