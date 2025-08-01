Alba Street review: Japanese burgers and sophisticated sushi cater to the whole family

Feeding teenagers who turn their noses up at anything green or raw is a challenge. A big challenge when eating out. Choosing a place with plenty of backup options is a must.

That’s why a school holiday family outing to Dubai Mall’s Social Distrikt felt like a promising way to please everyone. At Alba Street, which has a menu full of Japanese-inspired bites and familiar comfort food, my 13-year-old twins could stick to burgers, fries and ice cream, while the grown-ups branched out.

Where to sit and what to expect

Social Distrikt opened in April. The indoor food hall and entertainment hub in the Fountain Views area of Dubai Mall has an open layout and bold graffiti-style art, giving the space energy and a youthful vibe. Its mix of global cuisines makes it ideal for adventurous eaters and choosy teenagers alike.

The hall is quiet when we arrive. Alba Street, a 40-seat counter-service outlet with an izakaya-style open kitchen, sits neatly within the venue.

A 40-seat counter-service outlet with an open kitchen, Alba Street is located within Dubai Mall's Social Distrikt food hall. Phil Johnson / The National

A spin-off from Alba Restaurant in Downtown Dubai, it promises a casual-yet-refined take on Japanese street food. That’s not a pitch that works on my fussy kids, so I have sold it to them as a burger-and-fries joint. We grab a table near the service hatch and settle in.

The menu

Alba Street reimagines its parent restaurant’s menu with a fun, accessible twist. Created by chef Chistyakov Vladimir, the offering ranges from shareable snacks to hearty combos.

There’s an extensive selection of nigiri, sashimi, onigiri and hand rolls with ingredients such as scallop, eel, king crab and A5 Wagyu beef. For burger fans, like my two, standout options include the Wagyu kimchi burger and the spicy yuzu chilli chicken burger, both available in cheekily named combos: Grendizer and Cheat Day.

Desserts follow the same East-meets-West theme, incorporating matcha and miso, while house-made drinks such as milk oolong mango lemonade and pink sakura water add a playful touch.

Wagyu kimchi burger aka Grendizer Power Pack. Photo: Alba Street

I had prechecked the menu, so there are no surprises when the girls both order the Grendizer Power Pack combo (Dh115): Wagyu kimchi burger, fries, sauce and a drink. Everything comes in takeaway-style cardboard packaging, just how they like it. The burgers, packed with umami flavours and melted cheese, pass the picky test, even the spicy house-fermented kimchi. The hit of the meal, however, is the delicious home-made cherry almond lemonade. It vanishes in a few gulps.

My wife opts for the Geisha Cheat Day combo (Dh95), sticking with a yuzu chilli chicken burger and fries. It’s a safe option and goes down a treat. The fried chicken has a crispy crunch and, glazed in tangy yuzu chilli sauce and topped with shredded cabbage and creamy Japanese mayo, has an abundance of flavour.

I’m not usually a sushi kind of guy, but I’m here for real Japanese flavours. Though starters include kale salad (Dh35), broken cucumber (Dh25) and popcorn shrimp (Dh45), I skip them and head straight for the sushi-style dishes.

King crab handroll. Photo: Alba Street

My selection includes salmon belly sashimi (Dh55) and tuna akami onigiri (Dh55). Served with soy sauce, both showcase the full range of Japanese flavours – sweet, sour, spicy, bitter and salty.

The salmon belly is rich and buttery, and works well when dipped in soy sauce, delivering an umami taste. The tuna onigiri has a fresh, meaty texture with a well-balanced salt and seaweed taste. Wasabi dip adds another dimension, providing a kick to the taste buds.

To order or not to order

The king crab handroll (Dh90) is the pick of the bunch. It’s a sweet, salty, sea-scented bite with excellent contrast provided by the rice, seaweed and veggies.

But it was disappointing – not least for the girls – not to be able to sample dessert. The soft matcha ice cream (Dh25) had not been delivered on time by the supplier for our lunch outing. The other desert option, miso Snickers (Dh30) was also unavailable, so we had to go without.

Save or splurge

Sashimi box. Photo: Alba Street

There’s plenty of range when it comes to pricing, but the most expensive options are probably worth it if sharing. A 12-piece sashimi box with salmon, yellowtail, tuna and eel is Dh175 and an eight-piece nigiri box comes in at Dh165.

Other shareable options include a four-piece handroll box (Dh150), two-piece onigiri set (Dh150), and 16-piece maki roll box (Dh135) with avo maki, California crunch, salmon avo and spicy tuna. For smaller appetites, individual items start from Dh35, with salmon the most affordable across formats.

The verdict

Alba Street pulls off a tricky balance: comfort food for hesitant teenagers and bold, high-quality Japanese street food for grown-up palates in a cool and casual setting. But with no guarantee dessert will show up, the sweet-toothed might leave with cravings still intact.

Contact information

Alba Street at Dubai Mall's Social Distrikt is open from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made by calling 058 527 8771.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

