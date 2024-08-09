Isola usually charges Dh92 for its burrata alone, which is one of two dishes available on the Summer Restaurant Week lunch menu, for Dh95. Photo: Isola
Isola usually charges Dh92 for its burrata alone, which is one of two dishes available on the Summer Restaurant Week lunch menu, for Dh95. Photo: Isola
Is Dubai Summer Restaurant Week worth your dirhams? A breakdown of dish vs discount prices
While some venues offer savings of Dh100 and more on the set lunch menu, others are well below the Dh50 mark