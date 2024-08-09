Isola usually charges Dh92 for its burrata alone, which is one of two dishes available on the Summer Restaurant Week lunch menu, for Dh95. Photo: Isola
Isola usually charges Dh92 for its burrata alone, which is one of two dishes available on the Summer Restaurant Week lunch menu, for Dh95. Photo: Isola

Is Dubai Summer Restaurant Week worth your dirhams? A breakdown of dish vs discount prices

While some venues offer savings of Dh100 and more on the set lunch menu, others are well below the Dh50 mark

Panna Munyal
09 August, 2024

