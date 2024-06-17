Sourdough to afternoon tea: Dubai pastry shops hit sweet note on global awards list

Dubai's baking prowess is rising, with 35 establishments officially awarded on the World's Best Pastry Shops list.

Global restaurant ranking authority La Liste has unveiled its selection for this year's edition, and the chosen shops are considered the creme de la creme of the pastry world.

From artisanal bakeries that craft perfect sourdough loaves to luxurious patisseries showcasing intricate creations, Dubai's representatives are a mix of international and home-grown brands. The latter include Bageri Form at Dubai Design District and the newly opened Bkry at Alserkal Avenue.

“As a small-batch business, we focus on quality ingredients and the well-being of our team,” Bageri Form's head chef Samira Dabbagh tells The National. “Getting listed on La Liste is a great honour, and such a testament to our bakers who work tirelessly day in and out to prepare freshly baked pastries.”

Although bread and pastry are an important part of a meal, most awards only recognise fully-fledged restaurants, say bakery owners. Photo: Bkry

For pastry chef Kameel Rasyid Eril at Bkry, the recognition speaks about the “talent and expertise of the UAE” when it comes to pastry. While bread and cakes are the base of the country's emerging food scene, most F&B awards typically focus on fully-fledged restaurants.

“It’s incredible to see La Liste recognising and appreciating the skills of bakers, and exciting to see bakeries start to take centre stage in the culinary world,” says Dabbagh.

A good number of Dubai entrants are backed by popular pastry chefs, including L'eclair de Genie at Mirdif City Centre, which is the brainchild of French celebrity chef Christophe Adam. Yann Couvreur Patisserie by the French chef at Dubai Mall and One Central is also part of the list, as well as Bonbon Cafe by popular French pastry chef Angelo Musa, which is at The Lana, a Dorchester Collection hotel.

READ MORE Palestinian chef Michael Rafidi wins James Beard award

Aside from being part of the general selection, Bonbon Cafe is also the recipient of the Pastry Opening of the Year award, given to “impressive newcomers to the pastry scene”.

Another special accolade, the World's Best Afternoon Tea Award, went to the Royal Tearoom with Christophe Devoille at Atlantis The Royal, for its “exemplary afternoon tea experience, whether traditional or contemporary concept, with outstanding service and location”.

The afternoon tea at Royal Tearoom is available daily from 2pm to 5pm and costs Dh560 for two. Photo: Atlantis The Royal

International brands such as Bread Ahead, which is originally from London, are also part of the list, as well as establishments that take cultural inspiration in their offerings, including Alma 560 Cafe, a Portuguese venue that sells traditional pastel de nata (Portuguese egg custard).

Unlike other culinary guides such as Michelin's and World's 50 Best that rely on anonymous inspectors and voters to rank establishments, La Liste looks at a broader scale – from online customer reviews to opinions made by other restaurant guides, critics and the press.

The full selection of UAE pastry shops included in the global selection is below: