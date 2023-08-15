Dubai Filipino restaurant Dampa gutted by fire

A popular Filipino restaurant was closed on Tuesday after a fire tore through the premises causing extensive damage.

Dampa Seafood Grill, a neighbourhood favourite in Deira, has temporarily closed, a representative told The National.

The fire is believed to have started between 4am and 5am on Tuesday, workers at the scene said. Police and the Dubai Civil Defence were contacted for further details.

The restaurant declined to comment further while the cause is being investigated.

One TikTok user posted a video of the blaze and commented: “Our favourite restaurant Dampa caught fire at dawn.”

The restaurant, which has a second branch in Abu Dhabi, is known for its seafood, from prawns to mussels and crabs with white Jasmin rice, all served on the table for diners to eat with their hands.

Dampa is loved for its dancing waiters and atmosphere. Last year, the restaurant was named a Favourite Local Gem at the Expo Eats Awards.