Eight indoor brunches in the UAE for morning, noon and night

Brunch has long moved on from its associations with eating breakfast for lunch on a leisurely Sunday – having evolved into part-meal, part-party at any time of the day. In the UAE at least.

The country is one of the top trendsetters, with plenty of restaurants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai offering brunch deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner – for every palate and pocket.

Here are eight to try.

Breakfast brunches

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, Dubai

With five branches across the emirate, LDC Kitchen + Coffee offers early birds across Dubai an all-you-can-eat breakfast brunch, starting from 8am at weekends.

On the menu are classics such as avocado toast, buttermilk pancakes with almond streusel and French toast with crispy brioche, plus aubergine shakshuka, salmon or garden benni, vegan coconut almond pancakes and gluten-free porridge with chia and fruits. It's also a snip at Dh69.

Saturday and Sunday, 8am-2pm; Dh69; various venues across Dubai

Otantik, Abu Dhabi

Otantik offers great breakfasts.

The Turkish restaurant’s platter for two is a traditional Mediterranean start to the day, which includes eggs two ways (the shakshuka is a must-try), various cheeses including spicy feta and grilled halloumi, kaymak served on top of honey and sujuk, plus Turkish tea or coffee.

Saturday and Sunday, 9am-2pm; Dh99; Al Zahiya; 02 681 2294

Afternoon brunches

Tiki Pacifico, Abu Dhabi

Barbecue lovers will find themselves right at home at the Tiki Pacifico’s brunch. The Polynesian restaurant offers a wide range of grilled meats and seafood, which can be enjoyed alongside waterside views of Al Raha Creek.

Saturday, noon-4pm; from Dh199; Al Bandar; 050 696 9298

Yalumba, Dubai

The dessert spread at Yalumba. Antonie Robertson / The National

Yalumba’s child-friendly entertainment, games, magic shows and crafts corner make its Sunday family brunch a perfect spot for families. The international buffet caters to a range of tastes and features everything from pizza and steak to shawarma and biryani.

Sunday, 1pm-4pm; from Dh225 for adults, Dh75 for children; Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Garhoud; 04 702 2455

Soul Street, Dubai

Kathi roll at Soul Street. Antonie Robertson / The National

This restaurant at the Five Jumeirah Village is a hit with fans of international street food, offering dishes such as chole samosa chaat, sushi, tacos, barbecue sliders and churros.

With outdoor pool access and a live DJ, Soul Street also doubles as a party spot, though it might be wiser to enjoy the food and music indoors during the summer months.

Saturday, 1pm-4pm; from Dh349; Five Jumeirah Village Hotel, JVC; 04 455 9989

Evening brunches

Amerigos, Abu Dhabi

This Mexican restaurant’s evening brunch is a great way for people to begin the weekend and can be enjoyed alongside foot-tapping live music.

On the menu are an array of appetisers such as ceviche, tacos and empanadas, as well as dishes straight from the grill, such as pastor chicken and achiote marinated prawns.

Friday, 7pm-11pm; from Dh169; Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island; 02 656 2000

Pacific Groove, Dubai

Pacific Groove’s Cali Flow brunch transports diners to America's West Coast. Along with its chilled music, the restaurant serves California-inspired surf and turf dishes, including brisket empanadas, grilled octopus and yellowfin tuna tartare.

Friday, 8pm-11pm; from Dh275; Damac Towers Paramount, Business Bay; 055 180 7559

Chanca by Coya, Dubai

Bao buns at Chanca by Coya

Those wishing to mix fine dining with partying should look no further than Chanca by Coya, where guests can dance to South American courtesy of in-house DJs.

The restaurant at Four Seasons Resort has a set brunch menu, including Peruvian-style prawn and sea bass gyoza, yellowfish tacos, baos, Wagyu short ribs and orange and lime churros.

Thursday, 9pm-midnight; from Dh489; Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road; 058 194 5873