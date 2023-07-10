Things to do in the UAE this week: aquarium yoga, hip-hop and comedy

Despite the heat, there are plenty of indoor attractions and activities to enjoy during the summer months in the UAE.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from July 10 to July 16.

Monday

A mix of 15 sweet and savoury bites are on offer at Parlour Boutique's new afternoon tea package. Photo: Parlour Boutique

Start the week with a new all-day afternoon tea at French restaurant Parlour Boutique.

The Parisian Summer High Tea experience includes a tower of 15 bites and treats, such as quinoa salad cup, smoked labneh and mini lotus cake, plus two drinks – juice, coffee or tea.

Guests can order the afternoon tea package any time during restaurant hours, while employees of all offices at One Central get a 20 per cent discount.

Daily, 8am-7pm; Dh250 for two; Dubai World Trade Centre; 050 626 9977

Tuesday

Dim sum duo, part of Hakkasan Abu Dhabi's Cantonese Journey set menu. Photo: Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, foodies can head to Michelin-starred restaurant Hakkasan at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental to sample a new limited-time set menu.

The Cantonese Journey menu includes bean curd mooli salad with kumquat dressing and Jasmine tea smoked chicken with crystallised rose petals, plus plenty of dim sum for starters.

Mains include chargrilled grouper with organic honey, and sea prawns and French beans stiry fry with olive leaves. Round off the meal with sweet potato creme brulee.

Daily until August 31; 6pm-11.30pm; Dh328 per person; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7739

Wednesday

Plan a midweek physical activity at Dubai Sports World.

The indoor pop-up is sprawled across several halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and visitors can book courts for different sports, from badminton to basketball to football.

There are also other activity areas such as an arcade zone and giant Jenga.

Daily until September 10; 8am-midnight; from Dh50 per hour; Dubai World Trade Centre; dubaisportsworld.ae

Thursday

Hip-hop fans can enjoy a performance by American artist NLE Choppa in Dubai on Thursday.

The 20-year-old rapper is performing at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, marking his first performance in the Middle East. Expect chart-topping hits including Walk Em Down, Do It Again and Shotta Flow.

Thursday; 8pm; from Dh249; Dubai Media City; dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday

Take the little ones to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The theme park on Yas Island is jam-packed with super hero decor and activities as it launches its DC Super Hero Season.

There will be live shows featuring famous comic-book characters from the DC universe, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the Flash. There will be loads of photo opportunities for the little ones as the mascots roam about the venue on an hourly basis.

Daily until September 3; 11am-8pm; from Dh345 per person; Yas Island; wbworldabudhabi.com

Saturday

Comedian Bassem Youssef will perform at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Reuters

Egyptian doctor-turned-comedian Bassem Youssef is performing on Saturday at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Famously known as the Jon Stewart of the Arab world, Youssef has earned his reputation as the host of Al Bernameg, a popular satirical news programme that aired from 2011 to 2014.

Those purchasing a VVIP ticket will also get a meet-and-greet opportunity with Youssef.

Saturday; 7.30pm; from Dh299; Mall of the Emirates; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Book a one-off yoga session at Atlantis The Palm on Sunday to end your week on a relaxing note.

The 50-minute yoga class will take place at the hotel's The Lost Chambers Aquarium and offer serene views of the venue's 65,000 marine animals.

The class welcomes all experience levels and aims to improve strength, flexibility and balance.

Guests need to bring their own yoga mat and towel, although mats will also be available for purchase on site. The class fee also includes entry to the aquarium.

Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; 8am-9am; Dh160 per person; Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 10 00