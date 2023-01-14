New restaurants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2023

Another month, another restaurant. The dining scene in the UAE, especially in Dubai, is dominated by exciting launches.

Some of these are outposts from famed international brands — think Sumosan and Studio Frantzen — others are revamps of beloved names (we're looking at you, Nobu). While a few are first-time or home-grown concepts that specialise in a particular cuisine, from Emirati and Indian to Greek and Latin American.

Here's a list of all the restaurants that are, or will, open in the Emirates this year.

This list will be updated on a regular basis.

January

Erth Restaurant, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Emirati, fusion

Taking the “love local” motto to heart, Erth promotes Emirati culture through its food, design and even its location. The restaurant sits between Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi, and the Cultural Foundation.

Inspired by a traditional majlis, the dining area is carved out of a raised floor and designed by the architects from Bone Studio in collaboration with multidisciplinary designer Aljoud Lootah and furniture designer Khalid Shafar.

The majlis-inspired interior of Erth Restaurant. Photo: Erth

On the menu are Emirati specialities with a twist such as deconstructed date cake and luqaimat, as well as international dishes with an Emirati touch such as bzar-marinated beef short ribs, Wagyu striploin and torched salmon crudo. Ingredients are sourced from farms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Hatta.

Daily; noon-11pm; Al Hisn; 02 679 4014

Andina Dubai

Cuisine: Peruvian

Inspired by family-run Andean picanterias — complete with Incan quipu ropes at the entrance — the restaurant has its roots in Shoreditch, London.

On the menu are a range of ceviches and anticuchos (the leche de tigre is a must-try, says the chef), plus grilled octopus, panca-glazed beef brisket, salmon tiradito, beef skirt steak and beetroot-cauliflower causa. Andina also stocks chicha morada, a traditional Peruvian beverage made of purple corn, fruit and spices.

Sunday, Monday and Wednesday 11.30am-11.30pm, and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11.30am-1am; Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina; linktr.ee/andinadubai

Le Petit Beefbar, Dubai

Cuisines: Steakhouse, international, breakfast, dessert

A new concept by the international fine-dining restaurant chain Beefbar, Le Petit embodies a more cosy and casual vibe. As such, the DIFC outpost is unlicensed and open for breakfast.

On the menu are Beefbar's famous dishes such as rock corn, bao buns, Kobe beef bacon burgers, steak frites and Relais shawarma. Breakfast is served until 11.30am and offers French toast, rainbow avocado on toast, beef benedict, truffled scrambled eggs and poached pineapple. The marbled chocolate bar with melted caramel and vanilla cheesecake with hazelnut crust and gariguette strawberries coulis come highly recommended for dessert.

Daily; 8am-1am; Gate Village 2, the DIFC; 058 592 3412

Nobu, Dubai

Cuisine: Japanese

The world's largest Nobu will open its doors on the 22nd floor of Atlantis, The Palm on January 20, with chef-patron Nobu Matsuhisa in attendance as well as the celebrity chefs Gaston Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Jose Andres and Mich Turner, all of whom will launch restaurants at Atlantis, The Royal, later this year.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Victor Besa / The National

The menu is a study in Japanese-Peruvian, aka Nikkei, cuisine, and signature dishes include miso-marinated black cod, rock shrimp tempura, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno and king crab tempura. The UAE menu also denotes dishes that are part of the Atlas Project, with organic ingredients sourced locally. Among these are crispy shiitake goma salad, whitefish sashimi and salmon karashi su miso.

Did you know? Matsuhisa opened the first Nobu restaurant in partnership with actor Robert De Niro in 1993, in Tribeca, New York.

Opens January 20; Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 0760

Sumosan, Dubai

Cuisine: Japanese

Founded in Moscow, with outposts in Berlin, Courchevel, Doha, London and Riyadh, the celebrity-favoured restaurant is located at The Dubai Edition Hotel. Here it has recreated the JBar indoor terrace concept, popular with patrons at its Mayfair outpost.

Vibrant decor at Sumosan, Dubai. Photo: Sumosan

The menu is dominated by seafood and meat options, such as lobster salad, yellowtail with truffle yuzu vinaigrette, 24-hour miso-marinated black cod and Wagyu sando with truffle fries. Sushi connoisseurs have plenty to choose from, including California roll with kamchatka crabmeat, spicy hamachi with crunchy quinoa and spicy beef and rock shrimp roll.

Sunday-Thursday 6pm-2am,; Friday and Saturday 6pm-3am; Downtown Dubai; 056 169 6901

