Massimo Bottura and Akira Back join Taste of Dubai line-up

Michelin-lauded chefs Massimo Bottura and Akira Back are the latest names to be announced for Taste of Dubai.

The food festival, which runs from February 3 to 5, will be held at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Expect cooking demonstrations, masterclasses, Q&As with chefs and more.

Bottura is known for Osteria Francescana in his home town of Modena, Italy. The restaurant earned three Michelin stars in 2012 and was on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 and 2018. Bottura is also behind Torno Subito at W Dubai — The Palm, his first restaurant outside Italy, which was also recently awarded a Michelin star.

READ MORE Nine new restaurants, bars and hotels in Dubai to get excited about

Back, who is another W Dubai — The Palm chef, will also be in attendance. He has restaurants around the world including in Paris, Singapore and the US. His restaurant Dosa in Seoul was awarded a Michelin star in 2017. He's also had the honour of participating at prestigious James Beard House dinners and has cooked for dignitaries across the globe such as the Dalai Lama, Bill Clinton and the British royal family.

Taste of Dubai will also showcase 15 of the best restaurants in the region. Each one will feature a menu of three dishes, served in taster-size portions, so that visitors can create their own tasting menu from their favourites in the line-up.

While more restaurants are likely to be announced closer to the date, here’s a list of the confirmed ones so far.

Carnival by Tresind

Rhodes W1

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Indya by Vineet

11 Woodfire

Shang Palace

Torno Subito

Akira Back

Sucre

Lowe

In addition to the food, there will be live entertainment in the form of bands and DJs who will perform over the course of the three days. Early bird tickets for the event are now on sale.

More information is available at www.tasteofdubaifestival.com

Sisi's Eatery: inside the new Viennese restaurant at Dubai Hills Mall — in pictures