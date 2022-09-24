Nine new restaurants, bars and hotels in Dubai to get excited about

Dubai's ever-changing food and nightlife scene is preparing for the new autumn and winter seasons. And, with them comes a fresh set of arrivals waiting to be explored.

This year, it feels like there is a particularly exciting crop of new restaurants, bars, beach clubs and hotels.

Here are nine new places to keep on your radar.

Black Flamingo

Soon to join the lively scene at Palm West Beach is Black Flamingo, a fun restaurant cum late-night spot led by Dubai culinary heavyweight Reif Othman.

With Miami-inspired decor, which is anything but subtle, and a menu fusing Latin and Caribbean creole dishes, this new spot at Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah will also include a beachfront terrace where diners can enjoy views across towards Dubai Marina.

Opening soon; Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah; Palm West Beach

Claw BBQ

Lively crab shack Claw BBQ has relocated from its Downtown spot in Souk Al Bahar, opening its doors at the new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Expect the same laid-back vibes, with chequered tablecloths and neon lights, regular weekly deals including a daily happy hour and taco Thursdays, as well as plenty of ways to keep yourself entertained — from a pool table to a jukebox and, for those who are feeling brave, a bucking bronco.

Now open; Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Kyma

The team behind Twiggy are back with a new luxury beachfront spot, Kyma. Nestled among the ever-growing list of hotspots at Palm West Beach, Kyma promises the same chic vibes as Twiggy, with stunning Dubai Marina skyline views.

With sun loungers, boho neutral decor and an azure infinity pool, the beach club promises luxe, laid-back vibes that will take guests from lazy days to buzzy evenings. On the menu, expect Mediterranean dishes with a particular Greek influence.

Now open; Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

CouCou Rooftop

New nightlife spot CouCou Rooftop is set to open 52 floors above The Palm Jumeirah this November.

Located in Palm Tower among other hotspots SushiSamba and Aura Skypool, CouCou will offer the same amazing views, alongside a chic interior and a Mediterranean-inspired menu. Described as “a place where you leave your inhibitions at ground level”, expect a lively, late-night atmosphere.

Opening in November; Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Drake’s favourite fried chicken chain Dave’s Fried Chicken has opened its first GCC outlet at JBR. The Los Angeles-born street food spot has become a cult favourite across the US thanks to its serious spice levels.

On the menu, expect chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of crispy fries, creamy mac and cheese and house-made kale slaw. All chicken is available to order in seven different spice levels, ranging from No Spice to Reaper.

Now open; The Walk, JBR

The Nice Guy

Another import direct from Los Angeles, celebrity favourite The Nice Guy will open its doors in Dubai soon. Located at Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, the upmarket restaurant will include a spacious indoor and outdoor area, with plenty of low lighting and foliage to create an intimate atmosphere.

On the menu, expect dishes such as lobster pizza and spaghetti pomodoro, as well as its famed Nice Guy burger. The Dubai outpost will be the first to open anywhere else in the world, joining the original, which counts the Kardashian-Jenners among its regular clientele.

Opening soon; Emirates Towers, DIFC

The Park

Hawkerboi restaurant in JLT, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The latest project from EatX, The Park, will soon open its doors in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

The three-storey building will house three venues — Hawkerboi, the physical manifestation of the famed Dubai superclub; Franky in Florence, a rooftop pizzeria; and Splendour Fields on the ground floor, which will serve freshly baked pastries and speciality coffee.

Opening in Q4; JLT

Factory Bar + Kitchen by McGettigan's

Dubai institution McGettigan’s has a new venue, but not as you know it. Factory Bar + Kitchen by McGettigan’s is now open at the new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah resort and gives an industrial makeover to the Irish chain’s classic pub feel.

Fear not though — this new spot promises to be as lively as McGettigan’s other venues, with regular live music, screens for showing sports and a classic pub grub menu.

Now open; Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis The Royal will open in January next year. Photo: B1 Properties

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for — and it’s a whopper. Atlantis The Royal is a behemoth of a hotel, spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and 90 swimming pools — including a 90-metre infinity pool stretching 96 metres above The Palm Jumeirah.

Dining will be world-class, with celebrity restaurants from the likes of Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres, though you’ll have to wait until January to take your seat at the table.

Opening January; Crescent Road; Palm Jumeirah

