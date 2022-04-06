Ramadan suhoor guide 2022: 15 meals to try in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah

Gather friends and family for suhoor, the meal enjoyed before the fast begins for the day. Restaurants around the UAE have extended their opening hours to accommodate late-night diners throughout Ramadan, with menus available until the early hours in certain locations.

With a buffet, set menu and a la carte options available, there is something for everyone on this list, whether you want to try classic Middle Eastern fare, modern fine dining or Mediterranean cuisine. Meals range from a pocket-friendly Dh69 to Dh475, with majlis dining, al fresco terraces and cosy eateries all accounted for.

Here are 15 suhoors to try over the course of the holy month.

Suhoors in Dubai

Asateer Tent, Atlantis, The Palm

Inside the Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm.

The Asateer Tent is welcoming visitors once again this Ramadan, with suhoor served from 10pm until 3am. Enjoy an a la carte selection of hot and cold mezze dishes, soups, grilled meat fish and seafood, and freshly baked breads, as well as delicious seasonal desserts and juices. The minimum spend is Dh170 per person.

A la carte; daily 10pm-3am; 04 426 2626; restaurantreservations@atlantisthepalm.com

Cabana, Address Dubai Mall

Gather friends and family for suhoor with a Burj Khalifa backdrop at The Address Dubai Mall’s Cabana. Middle Eastern a la carte options are available, including mezze dishes, grilled meats and baked goods, straight from the oven. A live oud player will be performing throughout the night and drinks will be available from a roaming Arabic gahwa coffee service.

A la carte; daily 10pm-2am; 04 438 8666; dineatdubaimall@addresshotels.com

Gazebo, Palazzo Versace

Located in the east wing of Palazzo Versace is Gazebo, an outdoor shisha lounge that overlooks one of the Jaddaf Waterfront hotel’s pools. Sample a la carte dining options al fresco, along with a selection of shisha flavours.

A la carte; daily 7.30pm-1am; 04 556 8888

High Note Pool and Sky Lounge, Aloft Al Mina Hotel

Dubai skyline views at High Note Pool and Sky Lounge, Aloft Al Mina Hotel.

The poolside rooftop lounge at the Mankhool hotel is serving a Dh69 set menu for suhoor. Dishes include hot and cold mezze, pita pockets, chicken and mutton kebabs, and a choice of egg dishes. There will also be a selection of 30 shisha flavours to choose between and live music played throughout the night.

Dh69; midnight-3am; Mankhool; 058 591 8153

Local, Tryp by Wyndham

Enjoy the pre-dawn meal at Local at the Tryp by Wyndham hotel in Barsha Heights. The restaurant, which is child-friendly and also welcomes pets, will be serving a menu of a la carte international dishes throughout Ramadan.

A la carte; daily 10pm-midnight; 04 247 6630; info@trypdubai.com; trypwyndhamdubai.com

Moonrise, Eden House

A fine-dining suhoor dish on the Moonrise menu.

Moonrise, a new home-grown omakase-style restaurant, is serving a specially curated suhoor menu designed by chef-founder Solemann Haddad. The culinary selection will be served in Moonrise style, with dishes that are prepared directly at the counter in front of guests while the chefs guide them through each one of the courses.

Located in Eden House, a luxury residential tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the suhoor menu items include black truffle and bzar, the UAE’s national spice mix. Also on the menu is a dish pairing parmesan and truffle in homage to a cheese samboosa and dates and foie gras puri with saffron and pineapple chutney. Come dessert, a Spanish latte-inspired sweet and yuzu stracciatella are among the choices.

Dh475; daily, 7pm or 9.30pm; 050 697 2946; moon-rise.xyz

Ramadan Majlis, Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai World Trade Centre's Ramadan Majlis.

Enjoy suhoor in the splendour of the Ramadan Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre. The extensive selection features more than 70 dishes. Dine in the main majlis, or book one of the private majlises or gazebos for groups. The menu includes lamb arayes, chicken tikka, and freshly grilled prawns and lobster.

Dh100 minimum spend; Sun-Thu, 9pm-3am, Fri and Sat, 9pm-4am; 800-3982; majlis.ae

Shai Salon, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach’s Shai Salon is serving suhoor daily, with shisha served al fresco on the terrace. Dishes on the a la carte menu include a traditional lentil soup, a hot and cold mezze selection, and mixed grilled meats and fish. It's finished with desserts such Umm Ali, kunafa, red velvet cake and a fruit platter.

A la carte; daily, 8pm-1am; 04 270 7777

The Courtyard, Manzil Downtown

Manzil Downtown is hosting an al fresco suhoor this Ramadan. Dine on a la carte dishes, including traditional lamb ouzi, a barbecue grill, mashawi and traditional hot and cold pastries. There are also live cooking stations to choose from.

A la carte; daily, sunset-2am; 04 428 6888; hithere.manzil@vidahotels.com

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm

The St Regis Dubai on Palm Jumeirah is serving suhoor at Dip Pool Lounge this Ramadan. The a la carte selection includes hot and cold mezze options, a cheese platter, shawarma and falafel sandwiches, a selection of manakish, including labneh, halloumi and akwai cheeses, and grilled dishes. For dessert, there is Umm Ali, baklava, kunafa and toffee pudding.

A la carte; daily 9pm-3am; 04 218 0150; morecravings.com

Thia Sky Lounge, The Dubai Edition

The Dubai Edition's Thia pool bar is serving an al fresco suhoor

For a Mediterranean suhoor menu, head to Thia Sky Lounge at the recently opened Dubai Edition hotel. For Dh225, guests can enjoy a three-course set menu of hot and cold mezze dishes, seafood main course dishes and a selection of traditional Ramadan juices.

Dh225; daily, sunset until midnight; 04 602 3388; thia-skylounge.com

Suhoors in Abu Dhabi

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Shakshouka, ful medames, lamb makanek, shish taouk and yas mashawi are all on the suhoor menu at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island this Ramadan. Enjoy a soundtrack of live Arabic music as you dine on the dishes, which will be served alongside hot and cold mezze, cheese boards, fruits and decadent desserts.

Dh155; daily, 9pm-1am; 02 208 6900; dineatgraphos@hilton.com

Saraya Tent, Al Raha Beach Hotel

The iftar buffet inside the Saraya Tent at Al Raha Beach Hotel.

This Ramadan, visit the Saraya Tent at Al Raha Beach Hotel for suhoor. Inside the traditional Arabic tent, a Dh140 set menu will be served, along with an a la carte menu of mezze dishes and a selection of shisha flavours.

Dh140 and a la carte; daily, 8pm-3am; 02 508 0555; fnb.alraha@danathotels.com

Skylight, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Suhoor at Skylight, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Savour suhoor under the stars at Skylight, at the W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island. The menu will be served a la carte from 10pm daily throughout the holy month, with a soundtrack of live Arabic music.

A la carte; daily, 10pm-2am; 02 656 0000

Suhoor in Fujairah

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Try suhoor at The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort Fujairah this Ramadan

Visit the newly opened Address Beach Resort Fujairah for suhoor this Ramadan. Taking place at The Restaurant, the resort’s eatery is serving a selection of a la carte Middle Eastern dishes, with ambience care of a relaxing Arabic soundtrack and views of the Arabian Gulf.

A la carte; daily, 10pm-2am; 09 204 7777; addresshotels.com/en