Valentine’s Day 2022 in Abu Dhabi: the best dining deals on offer

With February 14 just around the corner, the countdown is on for Cupid’s favourite day of the year. If you want an evening to remember with that special someone this Valentine's Day, a number of restaurants across the UAE have meals and deals to fall in love with.

If you're a resident of the capital, here are some of the best options on offer:

Alba Terrace

To celebrate the most romantic day of the year, the restaurant has put together a sharing-style menu. Savour dishes such as the veal tartare, pan-roasted duck breast and chocolate lava cake, while you take in the romantic ambience. Beverage pairings are available.

Sunday and Monday; February 13 and 14; 6pm-11pm; Dh500 per couple for a three-course menu with a welcome drink; The Abu Dhabi Edition; www.editionhotels.com

Amici

It’s all about amore at the Italian favourite which has put together a romantic three-course meal with a drink for the occasion. Dine in a romantic setting under the stars as you enjoy traditional Tuscan flavours.

Monday, February 14; 6pm-10.30pm; Dh265 per person; W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; 026560600

Art Lounge

The Art Lounge at Louvre Abu Dhabi has a Saint Valentine menu planned with seafood-inspired bites.

The rooftop venue at Louvre Abu Dhabi may be just the place to let sparks fly. A Saint Valentine menu has been planned with some delicious seafood-inspired bites such as crab volcano rolls, grilled Omani prawns, mussels and salmon teriyaki, , finished off with the Cupid dessert featuring vanilla mousse, strawberry jam and shortbread crisp. The package includes a bottle and live entertainment courtesy of a DJ, as you take in the water views.

Monday, February 14; 6pm-1am; Dh600 per couple; Louvre Abu Dhabi; 050 699 6375; 02 205 4225

Cafe del Mar

The newly-opened restaurant and beach club has a five-course set menu designed to delight. Begin with charbroiled oysters with mornay sauce, Parmigiano and edible flowers, strawberry gazpacho, cucumber jelly and Parmesan frico, and seared scallops with beetroot emulsion and butter cauliflower. For mains, chose from a sous vide lobster medallion and 18-hour slow-roasted beef short ribs. Wrapping up the meal is a raspberry cheesecake, served with caramel ice cream, chocolate soil and dark chocolate sauce. A vegetarian menu is available upon request. Couples can also enjoy themed beverages, while a DJ sets the mood.

Monday, February 14; 7pm-10pm; Dh999 per couple; Yas Bay; 050 402 2283; www.cafedelmarabudhabi.com.

Cafe Milano

Cafe Milano in Abu Dhabi offers beautiful waterfront views. Photo: Four Seasons

The popular restaurant has a five-course menu for Dh590, inclusive of a welcome drink. From appetisers of fried tempura oyster and pan-roasted scallops with crispy artichoke to dishes such as beetroot ravioli with lobster and a pan-roasted lamb saddle with herb crust and pumpkin puree, there’s certainly a lot to love. Diners will have a sweet end to the meal with a chocolate heart and lime-rose lychee mousse. Those not willing to commit to the whole menu can also select individual dishes.

Monday, February 14; Dh590 per person; Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi At Al Maryah Island; cafemilano.ae

Grills@Chill’O

For a seafood extravaganza, head to Grills@Chill’O's Valentine's Day brunches. Photo: Grills@Chill'O

The poolside venue has a Valentine’s Day meal for every occasion. The venue will hold a Grand Amour brunch every Saturday throughout February, complete with dishes such as the Boston lobster, divers’ scallops and Wagyu beef cheek with truffle potato. On Saturday, February 12, guests having the brunch package can also expect a welcome rose and live music to set the mood.

Brunch not your cup of tea? The restaurant also has a three-course al fresco dinner experience on Tuesday, February 1; Sunday, February 6; Sunday, February 13; Monday, February 14 and Sunday, February 20, with its signature Mediterranean cuisine and beverages included. The dinner on February 14 also has live entertainment.

Throughout the month of February; timings vary; Dh255 onwards for brunch (per person); Dh390 per couple onwards for dinner; Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche; 028137777

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

Grand fricassee of lobster with ginger and dodo sauce, a part of Fouquet's Valentine's Day menu.

For a romantic French affair, head to Fouquet’s, known for its cosy interiors and panoramic terrace views. The venue is hosting a four-course Valentine’s Day menu with dishes such as seafood tartare and potato gnocchi with black truffle, followed by mains including a grand fricassee of lobster with ginger and dodo sauce, all brought to a close with a decadent lover’s cake.

Monday, February 14; 6pm onwards; Dh450 per person; Saadiyat Island; 02 205 4200

Garage

If your plan for Valentine's Day is to go big or go home, then eat your heart out at Garage’s Valentine’s Day brunch. Five cuisines spread over a Nikkei House, steam table, mezze bar, meat vault and a tap wall will keep you more than satisfied and a DJ will be there to set the mood.

Saturday, February 5, 12 and 19; 1pm-4pm; prices start at Dh279 per person; www.garageabudhabi.com

Li Jiang

Li Jiang offers cosy dining with views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

For an Asian twist on the day, Li Jiang has put together a five-course set menu that includes lobster and caviar. And with its charming outdoor dining space boasting incredible views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, it has all the makings of an evening to remember.

Monday, February 14; 5pm-11pm; Dh550 per couple; The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; 02 818 8203

Mijana

Love birds can savour Lebanese flavours in a specially-curated sharing-style menu. Expect dishes such as truffle labneh, shrimp kunafa and a spread of seafood and prime meat cuts, to be enjoyed within the cosy indoor seating or terrace area.

Monday, February 14; 6pm-11pm; Dh400; The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; 02 818 8203

Nahaam

An idyllic beach set up for Valentine's Day at Nahaam. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

If you’re thinking of going all out – or even popping the question – an idyllic beach set-up might be the way to go. The beachside venue at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has a four-course menu featuring everything from a poached Maine lobster to seven-hour, slow-cooked smoked beef short ribs. You can even add a boat trip to the experience.

Monday, February 14; 6pm onwards; Dh3,000 per couple with a bottle, Dh4500 per couple with a boat experience; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers; 02 811 5555

Oak Room

The experience begins with a complementary red rose and a welcome drink. After that, couples can tuck into signature dishes: think sourdough with Marmite butter, caviar and passion fruit creme fraiche, a seafood tasting plate with lobster, scallops and oysters, all followed by a choice of main course. A chocolate raspberry tarte will wrap up the meal and beverage pairings will also be available.

Monday, February 14; 6pm-11pm; Dh650 per couple; The Abu Dhabi Edition; www.editionhotels.com

Paradiso

Interior of Paradiso restaurant, located at Yas Bay Waterfront area, Yas Island. Photo: Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

If food is your main focus, then Paradiso, which is the brainchild of culinary geniuses Nicole Rubi and Pierre Gagnaire is sure to impress. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will be bringing in a live band, while flowers spread on the table will add to the romantic ambience. The usual a la carte menu will be available.

Monday, February 14; minimum spend of Dh250 per person; Yas Bay Waterfront; 0504372869; www.paradisoabudhabi.com

Punjab Grill

Tuck into a five-course menu at the fine-dining Indian fusion establishment. Guests can get started with a roast pumpkin soup or crabmeat dumpling soup, before tucking into chilli cheese kulcha or chicken and cheese kulcha. Mains include avocado kofta with saffron and rose korma, tandoori salmon or pulled lamb. For dessert, there’s chocolate cake or strawberries and cream. There are vegetarian alternatives for every course.

Friday to Monday, February 11 to 14; for lunch and dinner; Dh475 per couple; Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; 050 194 1107

The Forge

Meat-lovers' paradise The Forge has a set menu for Valentine's Day. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Toast your relationship at this stylish steakhouse which has created a romantic three-course menu. There will be some premium dining options to enjoy – think caviar and Wagyu beef – plus sophisticated and intimate seating.

Monday, February 14; 6pm-11pm; Dh550 per couple; The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; 02 818 8203

The Directors' Club

The Directors' Club restaurant has put together a romantic set menu including grills and sharing desserts. And since it's within the world’s first Warner Bros hotel, you can also expect some Warner Bros characters to make an appearance and up the fun factor.

Friday to Monday, February 11 to 14; 7pm-10pm; Dh700 per couple; The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton; Yas Bay, Yas Island; 02 815 0000; dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar

On Monday, February 12, the three restaurants brands by Buddha-Bar – Siddharta Lounge, Bushra and Zeera – will all be hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner for Dh375 per person with a welcome drink and a bottle for two, or Dh325 for soft drinks. Guests can head to Siddharta Lounge for Mediterranean classics, Bushra for Middle Eastern-inspired dishes, or Zeera for gourmet Indian fare. There will also be live performers, a resident DJ and dreamy waterfront views.

Monday, February 14; prices start at Dh325 per person; The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi; www.thetrilogybybuddhabar.com; 050 60 111 94