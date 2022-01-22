Valentine’s Day 2022: best dining deals in Dubai

With February 14 just around the corner, the countdown is on for the most romantic day of the year.

Whether you're looking for something low-key or want to go all out this Valentine's Day, there are plenty of special meals and deals at restaurants across Dubai. Here’s a look at some dining packages to sweep your Valentine off their feet.

Save: Dh500 or less per couple

Cinemacity

Sign up for a VIP cinema experience at Cinemacity.

For a date night that's a little bit different, head to the licensed dine-in movie hall Cinemacity. Couples heading there on February 14 can pay Dh300 to catch a movie while cosying up on plush recliners at the VIP theatre, and enjoy a large popcorn, two drinks, two appetisers, two rolls and a dessert (or Dh350 for hard beverages). There’s also the option to upgrade to a set menu of Japanese fusion tapas for an additional Dh500 at Azul Lounge.

Monday, February 14; 1pm-midnight for Azul Cinema and 5pm-midnight for Azul Lounge; Downtown Dubai; 052 519 9771; info@cinemacity.ae.

Lobby Lounge, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai

Romantic afternoon tea at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai.

Start your Valentine’s Day celebrations early in the day with a romantic afternoon tea. This one has an assortment of traditional scones and finger sandwiches, plus cakes, choix, and paired tea infusions and hot beverages, and the option to upgrade to a pink sparkling package. While away the hours alongside some live entertainment.

Friday to Monday, February 11 to 14; 12.30pm-5pm; Dh195 per person; Jumeirah Beach Residences; 04 318 6150; ritzcarlton.com/Dubai

Punjab Grill Dubai

Punjab Grill Dubai is ideal for vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners.

Tuck into a five-course menu at the fine-dining Indian fusion establishment. There are vegetarian alternatives for every course, so guests can get started with a roast pumpkin soup or crabmeat dumpling soup, before tucking into chilli cheese kulcha or chicken and cheese kulcha. Mains include avocado kofta drenched with saffron and rose korma, tandoori salmon or pulled lamb. End on a sweet note with chocolate cake or strawberries and cream.

Friday to Monday, February 11 to 14; for lunch and dinner; Dh475 per couple; The Oberoi, Dubai, Business Bay; 050 194 1107

Rumba

Meat lovers can head to Rumba this Valentine's Day.

The vibrant beachfront Cuban bar and restaurant has put together a meaty V-Day package for two. On February 13 and 14, couples can tuck into slow-cooked beef cheeks, smoked brisket and Argentinian grass-fed strip loin or rib-eye, as well as a bottle of grape, all for Dh380.

Sunday and Monday; February 13 and 14; from 8pm; Dh380 per couple; Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah; 04 570 8111; www.rumba.ae

Timo, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

Enjoy salads and grills at Timo's barbecue dinner.

Feast on a barbecue dinner even as a violinist adds a special touch to the evening. The restaurant at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel has terrace seating for those who want to make the most of the good weather as they tuck into hearty salads and a selection of grilled meats.

Saturday, February 12; 6pm-10pm; Dh200 per person with soft drinks; Al Jaddaf; 04 596 2222

Spoil: Dh500 to Dh1,000 per couple

Bombay Borough

Bombay Borough's Valentine's Day menu will be available from February 11 to 20.

If you think one day is simply not enough to celebrate love, you aren't alone. The DIFC venue has curated a seven-course Valentine's Day dining experience that will be available from Friday, February 11 to Sunday, February 20. Covering the flavours of India are dishes such as cocoa coffee boti tacos, citrus and fennel sorbet, truffle-scented malai chicken, beet and carrot chops, and apricot mutton dum biryani. Some vegan dishes are part of the offering, and there's a limited-time themed beverage menu to boot.

Friday to Sunday; February 11 to 20; noon-12.30am; Dh595 per couple for food only, with beverages from Dh45; Gate Village 3, DIFC; 04 327 1555; www.bombayborough.com/dubai.html

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai - Jumeirah Beach

Go barefoot on the beach this Valentine's Day with a special package from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai.

The hotel is pulling out all the stops with a barefoot beach dinner. Couples can expect a welcome drink, photo booth, personalised helium balloons, a red carpet lit up with lanterns and live acoustic music. You and your partner can then enjoy the sunset and Ain Dubai views from a table on the beach, plus dishes whipped up by executive chef Kevin Coey.

Monday, February 14; 5.30pm onwards, dinner starts at 6.30pm; from Dh599 per couple; The Walk, Dubai Marina; www.dubaijumeirahbeach.doubletree.com

Splendido Social Bar and Kitchen

Dine under the stars at Splendido. Photo: The Ritz Carlton, Dubai

The Italian restaurant is giving couples the chance to dine under the stars on its Tuscan-style terrace, while serenaded by live jazz tunes. If that doesn’t sound romantic enough, there's also a San Valentino menu featuring dishes such as poached oysters, octopus carpaccio and handmade tagliatelle with lobster bisque.

Monday, February 14; 7pm-11pm; Dh795 per couple; The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, The Walk, JBR; 04 318 6150, email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/Dubai

The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour

For Dubai skyline views under the stars, head to this al fresco space that will have a DJ and expansive set menu, which features everything from oysters and mezze to a barbecue grill and hearty mains such as rib-eye steak and peri-peri prawns.

Monday, February 14; 8.30-11.30; Dh599 per couple for three-course menu with soft beverages; www.vidahotels.com

Torno Subito

Impress your loved one with a six-course menu that includes plenty of celebrity chef Massimo Bottura's signature dishes. Diners will be treated to a welcome drink and themed table decor before enjoying a set menu that takes in carpaccio, ravioli, ricotta spinach e tartufo, Wagyu cheek and a creamy pink cheesecake. Enjoy these with a table on the terrace, or, if you want to make it even more special, in a private beach cabana.

February 14; 7pm onwards; from Dh999 per couple for food only; W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; 04 245 5800

Splurge: Dh1,000 and more per couple

Aura Skypool

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Aura Skypool Lounge had an opening on the 50th floor of Nakheel's The Palm Tower on Wednesday, November 10. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

If you fancy a swim under the stars, the world’s first 360-degree infinity pool is just the place. On Monday, February 14, the space will keep its doors open until 11pm. Couples can expect a rose on arrival, followed by a welcome beverage, and sharing platter with oysters, caviar, edamame, duck, miso salmon, barbecue beef short ribs and more. End the evening on a sweet note with a rosy dessert shaped like a heart accompanied with vanilla cream and a mixed berry compote as you’re serenaded by a violinist.

February 14; 8pm-11pm; Dh1,600 for prime seats, Dh1,200 for second-row seats; The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah; auraskypool.com

Akira Back Dubai

For a romantic nine-course dinner to remember, head to Korean-American chef Akira Back's eponymous restaurant. On offer is a sharing menu with signature dishes such as seared foie gras, hamachi pizza, Akira sashimi, A5 saroma Wagyu short rib and chocolate souffle. Enjoy these from the window or terrace seating, with the Dubai skyline glittering in the background.

Monday, February 14; 7pm onwards; Dh2,800 for window or terrace seating; W Dubai - The Palm; 04 245 5800

Ce La Vi Dubai

The Ce La Vi swing will get a floral makeover for Valentine's Day. Photo: Ce La Vi

The sky-high venue is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day by teaming up with Floward to create contemporary floral arrangements that guests can take home. The space will be decorated to impress, and even its famous swing – with a Burj Khalifa backdrop – will be given a floral makeover. Couples can also expect portrait artists roaming about; live music from 7pm to 10pm by a pianist and singer; and chef Howard Ko’s delicious a la carte dishes.

Monday, February 14; 7pm onwards; Dh1,000 minimum spend for indoor seating, Dh1,500 for outdoor seating; Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai; 04 582 6111; celavi.com

Drift Beach Dubai

If food is your focus, this indulgent four-course menu is one to consider. Begin with a king crab tortellini amuse bouche, followed by foie gras escalope and beet-cured salmon. For mains, enjoy either a veal tenderloin, the Dover sole or tagliatelle with asparagus carbonara and fresh black truffle. Wrap up the meal with a dark chocolate fondant with cherry and almond ice cream. All this, plus a rose, chocolate box, live music and a romantic riviera-style ambience for Dh650 per person. For those looking to go all out, the beach club has a private cabana experience; for Dh20,000 per couple, a pair can enjoy a personalised romantic set-up with a table for two on the terrace, and their own dedicated host and chef between 2pm and 11pm.

Monday, February 14; 8pm-11pm; Dh1,300 per couple; One&Only Royal Mirage; 04 315 2200