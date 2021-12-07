Dubai hotel creates gingerbread display celebrating Expo 2020

The model includes the UAE Pavilion and a four-metre-long Dubai Metro track, with a moving train

Janice Rodrigues
Dec 7, 2021

It’s that time of the year when many establishments in the UAE get creative with lavish festive decorations. One Dubai hotel has gone above and beyond with a seven-and-a-half metre long gingerbread display that celebrates UAE’s 50th National Day and Expo 2020.

The H Dubai, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, has built a sweet structure that features the metro journey from the hotel to the Expo 2020 site.

Visitors can marvel at a two-metre-tall replica of the hotel made out of gingerbread, and a four-metre-long Dubai Metro track, starting from the World Trade Centre station to the Expo 2020 station, along with a pedestrian walkway and a moving train that goes around the track,

The Sheikh Zayed Road, but not as you know it. H Dubai 

The gingerbread model also includes a 1.4-metre-tall number 50 displayed with UAE flags to celebrate the country's Golden Jubilee and the pavilion at Expo 2020.

Located in the hotel lobby, the piece took a team of eight members – led by executive chef Laurent Petit and pastry chef Heirida Marica – and about 700 hours to build.

Christmas at Expo 2020 Dubai: festive meals and brunches to book

The H Dubai has gained a reputation for its truly unique festive decorations. In the past, it has created a 60kg reindeer sleigh made from chocolate and an eight-metre-long Sheikh Zayed Road replica from gingerbread and chocolate.

In 2020, the hotel created a 4.9-metre-tall gingerbread Burj Khalifa to celebrate the season.

“This festive season, we are celebrating Expo 2020 and the Golden Jubilee which marks a momentous occasion in the region, and we are truly blessed to be a part of this historical event” says chef Laurent. “The display is a mark of our appreciation for everything that Dubai has to offer.”

Updated: December 7th 2021, 11:01 AM
