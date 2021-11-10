Food delivery platform Deliveroo expands to Ras Al Khaimah

Food delivery platform Deliveroo has launched in Ras Al Khaimah. This marks the company's expansion into the fifth emirate in the UAE, having already found success in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman.

To celebrate the milestone, Deliveroo will be offering free delivery from more than 30 restaurants across the city.

Hungry customers can expect deliveries made to their doorstep daily between 8am and midnight. There are a variety of restaurants listed on the app.

Visitors will be able to order food from international food chains such as Papa John’s, Dunkin’, Pizza Express, Baskin Robbins, Nando’s, Chili's, Caffe Nero, Starbucks, Shake Shack, Subway and Costa Coffee.

There are also local favourites Bloom Vegan Kitchen, Hive Honey Cake, Yamanote Atelier, Mac & Wings, Chowking, Chick N Crunch, Wrap And Shawarma and India Palace.

Anis Harb, general manager of Deliveroo GCC, called the expansion “a key milestone for Deliveroo UAE”.

“Customers will now have more choices, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have more opportunity to work. Ras Al Khaimah has a thriving community with a lot of demand and many of our current partners have a strong existing presence in the Emirate. We look forward to working with new and current partners to take food delivery to a whole new level in Ras Al Khaimah,” he says.

With headquarters in London, Deliveroo operates in 800 towns and cities across 13 markets including Australia, Belgium, France, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, Spain, Kuwait and the UK.

Since its launch in Dubai in 2015, it has seen steep growth, even setting up a dark kitchen on Dubai’s Hessa Street.