Flavour of fall: Starbucks has officially brought pumpkin spice lattes back to the UAE

When Starbucks stated that it would not be selling its famous pumpkin spice lattes in the Middle East in 2020, it caused a meltdown among the UAE's online community.

Luckily, Starbucks seems to have learnt from the incident, because this year the coffee chain has already brought back the speciality, earlier than expected.

The brand teased the return of the drink on Instagram for days, with the range officially rolled out in the UAE on Monday.

At the moment, there are a number of hot and cold variations available, from the classic pumpkin spice latte to a creme frappuccino.

For 2021, the brand has ensured that vegans don’t feel left out as it has introduced non-dairy versions, made using coconut milk.

“We know how much you love our Doubleshot, which is why we brought in more choices for you to enjoy your classic favourite. Introducing the all-new Doubleshot with coconut milk for when you want to go vegan. Available in hot and iced shaken versions,” it states on its website.

There’s even a sweet pumpkin blondie dessert for those who prefer to munch on pumpkin spiced goodness rather than sip it.

Prices start at Dh21 for the beverages which are now available at Starbucks stores as well as at drive thrus and for delivery in the UAE.

The news was met with much fanfare from UAE residents, many of whom shared pictures of their pumpkin spice lattes on social media with the hashtag #PSL. As one UAE resident put it: “It’s a good day."

The brand has also commented that the seasonal drink will be available in other Middle Eastern countries such as Oman, Lebanon and Jordan.

When Starbucks announced it would not be selling its famous beverage in 2020, it upset the online community, with some stating “this year could not get worse".

It created such an uproar that Starbucks decided to bring the beverage back for a limited time in October.

Starbucks first introduced pumpkin spice lattes in a handful of North American stores in 2002 as an experiment. Featuring a mix of pumpkin spice, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, and topped with whipped cream, the drink was an instant hit, becoming an Instagram sensation in the years that followed. Today, it even has its own Instagram page.

However, the drink is not without its criticism. Described by Vox as "an unctuous, pungent, saccharine brown liquid, equal parts dairy and diabetes, served in paper cups and guzzled down by the litre", it’s been controversial due to its 380-calorie content per cup.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

