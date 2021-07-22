Mango mania: 10 sweet dishes in the UAE that celebrate the much-loved fruit

It’s known to have some of the best sliders and shakes, but when summer hits, Salt is all about mangoes. This year, it has brought back its popular mango menu. There are some new additions, such as the summer popsicles, but it’s the mango soft-serve that’s an absolute classic. The softie is rich, creamy and tastes incredibly fresh. Meanwhile, those in the capital should stop by the Mango Island pop-up in Yas Mall, the only branch serving a special mango coconut parfait.
The softie is available at all Salt branches across the UAE during mango season; Dh25; find-salt.com
Thai mango and sticky rice ice cream at Sticky Rice
If you’re a fan of mango sticky rice, then home-grown brand Sticky Rice’s dessert should be on your radar. Their signature dish provides a sweet twist on the classic dessert. Ripe and juicy Thai mango chunks are layered with a vegan coconut soft-serve ice cream, making it a summer must-have. If you’re ordering to share, just note that one might not be enough.
Daily, noon to 10pm; Dh42, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai; Instagram: @stickyriceae
Mango Snow at Dolci by Gia
Gia, the upscale Italian restaurant in The Dubai Mall, is celebrating summer with a delightful dessert pop-up, available until the end of August. Guests can tuck into limited-edition softies such as the velvet tiramisu and black pistachio. However, mango lovers should make a beeline for the Mango Snow, an Instagram-worthy white vanilla softie served with fresh mangoes and strawberries, sprinkled with coconut flakes and drizzled with mango and passion fruit sauce.
Available until Tuesday, August 31; noon to midnight on weekdays, noon to 1am on weekends; Dh69; the pop-up is outside Gia in Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall; Instagram: @gia.dubai
Mango creme brulee at Beluga
For a decadent dessert that is also not too heavy on the stomach, Beluga has just the thing. The creme brulee features a generous helping of mango espuma (foam). The delicate mango flavour adds a flavourful fruity twist to the classic dessert.
For a little mango indulgence without any guilt, head to home-grown brand House Of Pops. It is known for being sugar and preservative-free, using all-natural ingredients, and its mighty mango popsicle, made using Alphonso mangoes, tastes icy, sweet and delicious. They also have a mango strawberry popsicle.
Branches across Dubai; Dh20; delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi through Deliveroo; houseofpops.ae
This Abu Dhabi ice cream eatery has a more offbeat option. Besides having plenty of mango concoctions on the menu, it introduced a “crazy mango range” in 2020. It features fresh mango, sliced and served with a series of flavours such as sour, spicy, Chips Oman, Cheetos and Doritos. This definitely makes for a unique tasting experience.
If you're looking to beat the heat by sipping on mango concoctions, Repeat, which has branches in Jumeirah, Academic City and Mercato Mall, offers 14 ice-cold, creamy milkshake flavours. From Military (chocolate and pistachio) to Muddy Sand (chocolate and Lotus), there are a lot of options. But their mango milkshake, one of the bestsellers, is a decadent mix of mango chunks and mango ice cream that will satiate those sugar cravings.
Daily; Dh36.75; Jumeirah, Academic City and Mercato Mall, Dubai; repeatcafe.com
Mango mocktails at China Bistro
China Bistro has launched an entire menu of mango mocktails, crafted by an in-house mixologist, to quench your summer thirst. Available for a limited period only, the menu offers refreshing options such as the mango basil mojito, aam panna, spicy mango fix, mango kaffir lime smoothie, morning bliss (with fresh mango pulp, mango juice, vanilla ice cream and coconut milk) and CB ultimate (fresh mango pulp, lychee, ginger and club soda).
Daily; from Dh16; available during mango season; near Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Trade Centre Road, Al Karama, Dubai; uae.chinabistro.co
Vegan mango panna cotta at Just Vegan Jumeirah
There are plenty of desserts that serve the fruit while leaving out the dairy, ensuring vegans don’t feel left out. Case in point, Just Vegan in Jumeirah has launched a special panna cotta for summer. The sweet treat features ripe mango puree served with creamy vanilla and coconut cream.
The Indian restaurant chain, with branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, has launched a “mango-licious” summer festival, featuring a range of limited-edition drinks and desserts. On the menu are a variety of popular Indian desserts with a mango twist, so guests can tuck into dishes such as the mango falooda, mango lassi, mango rasmalai and more.
Available across 12 stores in the UAE during mango season; from Dh20; indiapalace.ae
