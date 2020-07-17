Saudi designer Nora Al Shaikh teams up with Spanish brand Purificacion Garcia for exclusive range of abayas

Saudi designer Nora Al Shaikh is partnering with Spanish brand Purificacion Garcia on a collaboration exclusively for the Middle East.
As part of the Spanish company's ongoing efforts to support small talent in the current climate, it selected Al Shaikh for the project to produce a range of abayas that marry the aesthetics of both brands.
For inspiration, Al Shaikh looked to three Purificacion Garcia bags: the 360, the Mi Primera Cita and the Homenaje Acolchado.
On one abaya, Al Shaikh used the diagonal seam motif of the 360 bag, to cut through her design in the same way. Pairing black with a toffee shade on the lower third of the abaya, the joining seam is even edged with contrasting pink piping, just like on the bag.
For a second piece, Al Shaikh echoed the distinctive herringbone design covering the Mi Primera Cita bag, by carrying the same pattern across one half of a redwood coloured abaya. Travelling from the shoulder to the hip, the lines are in tone-on-tone sequins, to give a subtle sheen when moving.
For the third and final design, Al Shaikh took the black crystals covering the Homenaje Acolchado bag and translated that into a double sleeved abaya in traditional black, with the bottom sleeve crafted from delicate lace.
Already well known for her knack of fusing traditional and modern, Al Shaikh has brought a fresh eye to this project, and though the collection may be limited to only three pieces, she has successfully infused them with the best of both worlds.
The abayas will be available at the end of July.
