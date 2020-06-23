Pretty Little Thing launches UAE website: UK-born clothing brand now in Emirates

After months of teasing via outdoor and digital ads that the platform would be arriving in the country, affordable e-commerce brand Pretty Little Thing has launched a UAE website.

The UK-born fashion site, which has quickly become one of the country’s biggest online platforms since its founding in 2012, now offers its full range of clothing and accessories for delivery to UAE customers.

Prettylittlething.ae officially launched on Monday, June 22.

It only sells its own brand, and is definitely aimed at a younger audience: this is very fast fashion. Over the years, PLT has landed a number of collaborations with big-name celebrities and influencers, including the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Ashley Graham, Maya Jama and the women in Little Mix.

The brand has rapidly expanded to establish websites in the US, Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Kuwait and the UAE the latest additions.

Shoppers will be able to browse and order from thousands of products across ranges, including PLT Plus, PLT Tall and PLT Petite, as well as its beauty and skincare offering.

To celebrate the launch, PLT is offering 25 per cent off clothing and accessories, with the code GET25.

Shipping for all orders costs Dh30, with an estimated delivery time of five days.

Pretty Little Thing was co-founded in 2012 by Umar Kamani and his brother, Adam Kamani. It started as an accessories-only brand with limited products on the site. PLT is owned by the Manchester-based Boohoo group, which also operates Boohoo, boohooMAN, Nasty Gal and MissPap.

Earlier this month, the group also announced the proposed acquisition of struggling high street chains Oasis and Warehouse for £5.25 million (Dh25.2m).

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

