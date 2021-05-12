Brit Awards 2021 red carpet: the best looks from Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Little Mix

The night marked a return of live music and full red carpet glamour

Sophie Prideaux
May 12, 2021

The Brit Awards marked not only the return of live performances to the UK, but also the return of the red carpet, as stars turned out in droves to celebrate the best of British music.

The awards took place on Tuesday at London's O2 Arena, attended by an audience of more than 4,000 people. It is one of the first major events to take place in England after four months of extensive lockdowns.

And the red carpet signalled a return to full glamour, with retro Hollywood gowns, embellished two-pieces and slick tailoring the order of the night.

While she did not walk the red carpet ahead of the event, Taylor Swift was in attendance to accept her Global Icon award, with which she made history as the first female winner in the event's 44-year history.

To collect the honour, she wore a silver embellished Miu Miu two-piece, featuring a bralette and matching midi-skirt.

Dua Lipa was one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home the award for Best British Album and Best British Female Solo Artist, and she left her mark on the red carpet, too.

In a fitting tribute to the evening, Lipa chose British designer Vivienne Westwood, who created two custom looks for the star.

For the red carpet, Lipa sported a vintage-inspired polka-dot gown, while for her performance, she switched things up with a Union Jack-inspired look.

Updated: May 12th 2021, 7:52 AM
David Haye record

Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4

The specs: Audi e-tron

Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate)

Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack

Transmission: Single-speed auto

Power: 408hp

Torque: 664Nm

Range: 400 kilometres

Profile of MoneyFellows

Founder: Ahmed Wadi

Launched: 2016

Employees: 76

Financing stage: Series A ($4 million)

Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Company profile

Name: Tabby

Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020

Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Payments

Size: 40-50 employees

Stage: Series A

Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

FashionUK NewsLifestyle
EDITOR'S PICKS