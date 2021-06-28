Amato to open Arab Men's Fashion week in Dubai with film starring Indian model Asim Riaz

Arab Men’s Fashion Week kicks off on Monday, opening with a digital presentation from Dubai couture label Amato.

The label, headed by Filipino designer Furne One, will kick off the three-day event by unveiling its latest collection in black-and-white fashion film Genesis, starring Indian model Asim Riaz and Polish model Daniel Dejne.

The film aims to reflect new beginnings, changing norms and challenge the future, the designer said.

“I believe that designers are born not just to adapt but to create. Amato’s Genesis is a canvas of hope, waiting for the sun to shine and the colours of nature to touch life.

“It is not just about the dresses but the intense feelings that are heralded with it, because the collection changes but the emotion lingers,” the label said .

Amato, which has dressed the likes of Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande in the past, also opened Arab Fashion Week earlier this year with a film starring former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

The film, directed by Dubai filmmaker Monte, premieres Monday at 8pm, and will be available on the Arab Fashion Council’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The second Arab Men’s Fashion Week, which is taking place in Dubai from Monday to Wednesday , will feature showcases from the likes of sustainable, unisex Beirut brand Emergency Room; Lazoschmidl, helmed by German-Swedish duo Andreas Schmidl and Josef Lazo; and Naples-founded suit brand Behnoode.

The event will comprise a mix of in-person, virtual and live-streamed events, culminating in a physical show from Beirut-founded label, Anomalous.