Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu takes New York Fashion Week by storm

Since being crowned Miss Universe 2021 in January, Harnaaz Sandhu has been making the most of her time in New York City.

And over the past few days, she has been in the thick of New York Fashion Week, dialling up the glamour as she attends shows alongside several A-list stars.

Sandhu has been showing snippets from the shows she attended, as well as her outfits.

On Sunday night, she was supporting fellow beauty queen, Miss Universe Canada Amelia Tu, who was showing her own sustainable fashion brand. Sandhu sported a black leather jacket worn over an elegant blush pink jumpsuit for the occasion, where other Miss Universe delegates were also present.

"I am just amazed and I really can't believe what I just saw," she said on an Instagram Story after the show. "And the way they have used and reuse the fabric and made it into sustainable fashion, it was just amazing. What a wonderful show."

On Saturday, she was at the showcase by Indian brand Falguni Shane Peacock, and went backstage to admire the new collection of lehengas.

She wore a look by the designer for the occasion, sporting a black mini dress featuring silver sequin embellishment and a feather-trimmed skirt. She paired the look with dark sunglasses, black stilettoes, a black clutch bag and diamond earrings.

The same night, she was also present for Indian-American designer Naeem Khan’s show, alongside actress Kate Beckinsale and American model Pat Cleveland.

She wore an ice-blue, figure-hugging mini dress decorated with hundreds of diamantes, with a plunging neckline and padded shoulders, accessorised with metallic pointed heels and a white leather chain bag.

In January, Sandhu won India its first Miss Universe crown in 21 years, and its third overall. She has been travelling the world since winning the title, and has also made several trips back to her home country.

In August, she returned to Mumbai to crown the winner of India's Miss Universe pageant, Miss Diva Universe.

The title was won by architect Divita Rai, 23, who placed second to Sandhu the previous year.

Fashion week aside, Sandhu has been busy fulfilling her Miss Universe duties in New York, a city she visited for the first time upon winning the title.

Speaking to The National in January, she said: “I'm in New York for the first time, so I am still exploring the city and exploring the organisation. I got to go out and visit Central Park — it’s a very beautiful moment for me.”

In August, Sandhu appeared on long-running The Daily Show, where she taught host Trevor Noah some Bollywood dance moves.

During her appearance on the show, Sandhu also spoke about "menstrual equity", a cause she's been passionately promoting since winning the crown.

"You're destigmatising the conversation," Noah told her. "So many people from around the world live in a world where they cannot talk about something that's a normal part of a woman's life every single day. And you've really been playing a role, not just in India, but around the world, in saying that we need to get rid of that stigma."

