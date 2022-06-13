Best-dressed stars at the Tony Awards 2022, from Jessica Chastain to Andrew Garfield

The Tony Awards 2022 honoured the best on Broadway on Sunday in a live ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

As it's the first season since the long pandemic shutdown began, celebrities arrived in droves, going all out with their outfits.

There were plenty of floor-length gowns in all colours from the ladies. Jessica Chastain turned heads in pink, off-the-shoulder Gucci, while Cynthia Erivo provided the right amount of drama with her stunning white Giambattista Valli haute couture gown and hood cape.

An abundance of black dresses were seen. Ruth Negga looked particularly sultry in a custom Armani Prive dress with a plunging V neckline. Glee star Lea Michele kept it simple but classy with a cut-out Cong Tri gown, while Vanessa Hudgens looked uber-stylish in a Schiaparelli couture strapless ruched black gown.

Awards host Ariana DeBose wore several outfits throughout the night, but the one that stole the show was a sequinned Boss strappy gown with a cut-out detail at the midriff and a thigh-high slit.

The men didn't disappoint, either, as stars such as Andrew Garfield and Hugh Jackman opted for smart Tom Ford tailoring; Darren Criss looked suave in Givenchy; and Utkarsh Ambudkar stood out in a beaded black and white suit by Bode.

Being on stage to accept the Tony felt like a “miracle”, said Ben Power, the writer of The Lehman Trilogy, about the rise and fall of investment firm Lehman Brothers, which won Best Play. Covid-19 halted preview shows of the play for 577 days.

Actor Simon Russell Beale, fourth left, and playwright Ben Power, third right, winners of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play and Best Play for 'The Lehman Trilogy', at the Tony Awards in New York on Sunday. AFP

“In New York, even after everything, even after today, anything is possible,” Power said.

Other big winners of the night included A Strange Loop, the story of a black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright, which took the best musical honour, and MJ, a crowd-pleasing musical about Michael Jackson that won actor Myles Frost Best Actor in a Musical.

