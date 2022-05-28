Denim dungarees: the summer trend we didn’t know we needed

Whether you call them dungarees or overalls, this utilitarian go-to seems to be back (again) and it is easy to see why. No nonsense, this one-stop look is an easy addition to anyone's wardrobe.

Simple to dress up with heels, or embrace in the comfort of flats, this 1990s throwback, masculine style could well be the summer outfit to get us through the Middle East's hottest months.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the latest styles of denim dungarees.

Made famous by Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel in Friends, these can be worn loose and roomy, or sharp-cut and high-waisted, so that even in denim, it helps to avoid the heavy, cloying feel of normal jeans worn in the summertime. With a wide variety of finishes — patchwork denim, pale-washed blue or even inky black — these can be worn supersized to keep things extra-cool.

Worn by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and Camila Cabello, it has a proven track record of versatility. For her recent trip to Coachella, singer Cabello was decked out in cut-off, light denim overalls, teamed with a cream crochet bra and a crossbody bag.

Sharp Objects and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney took to social media to share images of herself wearing striped, washed denim overalls as she fixed her “pride and joy” a vintage 1969 Ford Bronco, and using overalls exactly what they were first intended for: work.

Jennifer Garner also embraced its versatility, by doing ballet in her kitchen while wearing loose-fit, patchwork dungarees, a striped T-shirt and trainers.

Model and Germany's Next Top Model presenter Klum, meanwhile, was spotted out and about in colourful men's Moschino dungarees, covered in smiley faces, suns and flowers. Deliberately oversized, she wore them with white sandals and a short sleeve crocket tip, and nailed the laidback style.

Dialling things up a notch was Lopez, however, who went on a date with her fiance Ben Affleck clad in sleek black dungarees. Form fitting, as tailored trousers with a bib top, Lopez teamed it with a scooped neck T-shirt, platform shoes, and a structured bag, for unfussy elegance.

