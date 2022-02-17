Saudi fashion labels shine at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai glammed up for an evening of fashion on Wednesday, featuring three pathbreaking Saudi labels that are already making waves.

Called From Saudi to the World, the fashion show, organised in partnership with the country's Fashion Commission, featured collections by designer Tima Abid, the ready-to-wear label ArAm and edgy label Abadia, known for its ethically-sourced materials.

Abid, whose eponymous label recently celebrated 16 years, sent her models out in glamorous couture wear. While black was featured predominantly, there were also evening gowns in various hues, many featuring light, sheer fabrics. Giant bows adorned some of the dresses while some worked as hats, and feathers and crystals dialled up the glam.

ArAm designer Arwa AlAmmari is no stranger to Dubai, having participated in a number of fashion shows in the city. She's also the first winner of the Arab version of Fashion Star, the American reality show that pits rising fashion designers against each other, in 2016.

On Wednesday, AlAmmari, who is also an artist and sculptor, showcased her flair for prints, imbuing many of her designs with traditional patterns, which has now become something of an ArAm signature.

Designer Shahd AlShehail is behind Abadia, a luxury ready-to-wear womenswear brand known for fusing masculine structures in its designs, as well as its passion for ethically-sourced raw materials. The brand, whose modern looks also fuse traditional Saudi techniques, presented a no-frills collection at Expo 2020, featuring clean aesthetics that looked luxurious as they were comfortable.

Last week, Abadia, which operates out of Dubai, was in the news when Alicia Keys wore two of their creations at her historic concert in AlUla.

"I had to make sure that I put on a second Abadia outfit," Keys said on stage, referring to the brand as a "local magnificent designer".