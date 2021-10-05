Michelle Williams's style evolution in 53 pictures: shy TV teen to Louis Vuitton darling

Michelle Williams has grown up in the public eye and there is no doubt that over the years her red carpet style has flourished.

The American actress got her Hollywood break in the TV series Dawson's Creek in 1998, aged 17. Black and grey two-pieces were demure go-to choices for the actress for many of her late 1990s and early 2000s photocalls and red carpets.

However, it wasn't long before the Blue Valentine star found her fashion feet. Turning to the likes of Chanel, Jason Wu, Kenzo and Burberry in the mid-2000s, Williams opted for mini dresses and floor-skimming gowns in equal measure for appearances at global premieres and film festivals.

The 2006 Academy Awards were, without a doubt, a style turning point for the mother-of-one. Arguably her most-loved look to date, she arrived in a saffron Vera Wang gown, a dress that is included in best ever Oscars gown round-ups annually.

Michelle Williams wears Vera Wang at the 78th Annual Academy Awards on March 5, 2006. Getty Images

As her sartorial choices have evolved, so too has her hair, going from shoulder-length and mousy in the early 2000s, to a pixie-cropped peroxide do and brilliant blonde bob.

In recent years, Williams, 41, has become a loyal devotee of Louis Vuitton.

Rarely seen wearing creations by any other maisons since 2012, she has featured in several advertisement campaigns in her capacity as a brand ambassador and is a stalwart on the LV front row at fashion week.

Long gone is her penchant for a monochrome look, the Williams of late opts for splashes of colour, directional mini dresses, leather looks and metallic gowns for her red carpet appearances.