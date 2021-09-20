Elie Saab to Ashi Studio: Arab designers add sparkle to Emmys 2021 red carpet

The night may have belonged to The Crown and Ted Lasso, but the red carpet was dominated by some of the region's most renowned labels.

Designers including Lebanon's Ashi Studio, Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad dressed a parade of Hollywood's most famous faces for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Billy Porter was deemed the night's best dressed by many a style critic, donning a dramatic, winged creation by Beirut-headquartered Ashi Studio, helmed by designer Mohammed Ashi.

The Cinderella actor teamed the voluminous top with matching high-waisted trousers and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, turning the red carpet into something more akin to a performance of Swan Lake.

Scroll through the photo gallery above to see which stars wore Arab labels at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Read more Primetime Emmy Awards: the 59 best red carpet dresses worn since 2000

Elie Saab, meanwhile, added plenty of sparkle to the night, dressing actress Taraji P Henson in a plunging, long-sleeved gown, its sheer tulle flecked with stripes of silver and black sequins. The Damour-born designer was also worn by Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who sported a rich velvet jumpsuit subtly dotted with tiny crystal details.

Zuhair Murad, a favourite label of Jennifer Lopez, kitted out Felicity actress Keri Russell in an ethereal, embellished number, finished with caped sleeves, intricate crystals and retro-inspired feather trim. The Lebanese designer also dressed Fargo star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who wore a sharply shouldered cape dress with gold detailing.

I, Tonya's Allison Janney, meanwhile, oozed elegance in an off-shoulder, sculpted gown by Azzi & Osta, while Beth Behrs went ultra-romantic in reams of soft pink tulle by Georges Hobeika.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more red-carpet looks from the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: