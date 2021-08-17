Malone Souliers and Netflix team up for 'Bridgerton' shoe collection inspired by show

Fans of the hit drama will be able to step out in Regency style when the collaboration hits shelves next year

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Netflix's Regency-era hit 'Bridgerton'. Netflix

Emma Day
Aug 17, 2021

If Bridgerton left you dreaming about dressing up in the Regency era's finest, then you're in luck.

A footwear collection inspired by the hit Netflix show is expected to be released next year, allowing fans the opportunity to channel their inner Lady Whistledown.

The streaming platform and the show's production company, Shondaland, announced on Tuesday that a range inspired by the show is being crafted by luxury accessories label Malone Souliers.

The British brand, launched in 2014 by designer Mary Alice Malone, has built a reputation for its towering heels and distinctive double-strap signature, with its pieces worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively and Jessica Chastain.

The Bridgerton collection will comprise 15 pairs of men's and women's shoes, though no further details about designs and prices have yet been revealed.

“I’m a huge fan of Bridgerton,” Malone told WWD. “It revisits the past with a sense of revolution and joy, which is exactly how I approach shoemaking. This partnership has been fascinating from a design perspective, allowing us to embrace the pomp and unabashed splendour of Regency fashion. But it also has felt like such a natural fit."

The show, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, is centred around the competitive world of London's Regency-era debutantes, with high-society women all vying for suitable matches in matrimony.

The eight-episode drama, based on Julia Quinn's series of novels, starred Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset, the dashing Duke of Hastings, who together plot to find each other their happily ever after.

The Netflix fashion effect: how shows such as 'Bridgerton' and 'The Crown' are shaping the way we dress

"I’m always inspired by the creative possibilities we can find in our past, but, also, the importance of always being innovative and daring in my work. For me, Bridgerton sums up both these impulses – and has a lot of fun doing it. I can’t wait to see where the partnership will go next," said Malone.

In January, Netflix announced Bridgerton had been renewed for a second season, though Page will not reprise his role.

The show, from Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, became Netflix's most popular original series in January, with the platform revealing it had been watched by more than 82 million households around the world since its release in late December.

