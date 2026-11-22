Paolo Bulgari, grandson of Bvlgari founder Sotirio Bulgari and chairman of the Italian luxury jewellery house since 1984, has died aged 89, the company announced on Saturday. Bvlgari expressed its “deep sadness” at his passing, paying tribute to his creativity and contribution to the brand.

“Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specialising in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world's leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style,” the brand said.

“A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewellery. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and all those who had the honour of sharing this journey with him.”

Paolo Bulgari in Spain in 2016. Getty Images Show caption: Paolo Bulgari in Spain in 2016. Getty Images

Born in Rome in 1937, Bulgari was the grandson of Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, who founded the jewellery business in the Italian capital in 1884.

He joined the family company in 1960, working alongside his father, Giorgio, and developing a deep understanding of precious stones that would become central to his career as a jewellery designer and businessman.

Bulgari became chairman in 1984, helping oversee the company's transformation from a family-run jewellery business into one of the world's most recognisable luxury brands.

Working alongside his brother Nicola and nephew Francesco Trapani, he played a key role in expanding the company's international presence, with boutiques opening in major cities including New York, Paris, Geneva and Monte Carlo.

The company also diversified beyond jewellery into watches, perfumes, leather goods and, eventually, luxury hotels.

Bvlgari's expansion extended to the UAE, where the brand opened its first hotel in the country, Bulgari Resort Dubai, in December 2017.

The luxury property on Jumeira Bay Island features 101 rooms and suites, 20 villas, a private beach and a marina and yacht club.

The Italian jewellery also has deep ties with the UAE and has often celebrated Emirati heritage through its collections. In 2020, it unveiled Jannah, a high jewellery collection created in collaboration with Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza and inspired by her grandfather, UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Two years in the making, the collection featured designs incorporating a five-petalled flower motif inspired by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, alongside pearls and precious stones reflecting the country's cultural heritage.

Under Bulgari's leadership, the brand became known for its distinctive aesthetic, combining colourful gemstones, bold yellow-gold designs, and influences drawn from ancient Greek and Roman art.

Its creations attracted a high-profile clientele, including Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor, whose love of Bvlgari jewellery helped cement the brand's association with glamour and celebrity.

A major turning point came in 2011, when the Bulgari family sold its controlling stake to French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a deal valued at about €3.7 billion ($4.05 billion).

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, paid tribute to Bulgari, describing him as a key figure in the brand's success.

“Our group, my family, and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bulgari family and to all the maison's employees following the passing of Paolo Bulgari,” Arnault said in a statement reported by Women's Wear Daily.

“Throughout his life, he was a key architect of the brand's success, while simultaneously upholding and embodying the Italian spirit and the deeply Roman heritage of our exceptional jewellery maison.”

Bvlgari also shared one of his reflections on creativity in its tribute: “Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never.”

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.