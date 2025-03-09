IIFA Awards 2025 fashion: Best looks from the green carpet

Indian celebrities stepped out in style for the first night of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, held this year in Jaipur, India. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2024/09/27/iffa-awards-green-carpet-colour/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2024/09/27/iffa-awards-green-carpet-colour/">green carpet</a> was a display of bold and diverse fashion choices, with each star bringing their unique flair to the event. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/11/05/kareena-kapoor-shajah-book-fair/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/11/05/kareena-kapoor-shajah-book-fair/">Kareena Kapoor Khan</a> dazzled in a corset saree that was a reimagined piece from Tarun Tahiliani's 17-year-old collection. The pre-draped satin-silk saree featured embellished golden borders, intricate zardozi work and shimmering sequins. She paired it with a matching silk overlay, designed with embellished borders, an open front and a flowing train. Gold jewelry adorned with contrasting emerald gemstones completed the look. Fellow actress Kriti Sanon also exuded glamour on day one in a Mark Bumgarner outfit, featuring a seamless bodice, asymmetrical cutouts and a coiled fabric detail paired with a mermaid-silhouette skirt. She completed the look with a wet-hair style, minimal makeup and satin pumps. Nushrratt Bharuccha turned heads in a strapless white gown featuring an exaggerated floral attachment on the shoulder, a square neckline, a sculpted bodice with soft pleats and a free-flowing skirt. She completed the look with a centre-parted bun and a soft glam make-up. However, it wasn't only the women who made an impression. Vikrant Massey also looked elegant in a black suit featuring a tailored blazer and slim-fit pants. He styled the ensemble with dress shoes, rings and a dual-toned red and ivory pocket scarf. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/06/shahid-kapoor-kriti-sanon-teri-baaton-mein/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/06/shahid-kapoor-kriti-sanon-teri-baaton-mein/">Shahid Kapoor</a> looked charming on the green carpet in a tailored blue suit featuring a double-breasted blazer, matching tapered pants and a button-down shirt. He styled the look with tan Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard and swept-back hair, leaving the top buttons of his shirt open for a more casual look. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/13/bobby-deol-kanguva-bollywood-tamil/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/13/bobby-deol-kanguva-bollywood-tamil/">Bobby Deol</a> took to the green carpet in a red textured bandhgala blazer with a subtle shimmer, pairing it with crisp white trousers, a white dress shirt with matching pocket square and brown leather loafers.