Met Gala 2024: Best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The 2024 Met Gala is here.

Each year, fashion's biggest night out sees celebrities and fashion designers flock upon New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for an evening of sartorial splendour to mark the opening of Costume Institute’s latest exhibition.

This year, the exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion has lent itself to a The Garden of Time theme, with stars including Kendall Jenner, Michelle Yeoh and Lana Del Rey in attendance.

“Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking,” Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly sarcastically uttered in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. The line from the movie, based on the innerworkings of Vogue and its famed editor Anna Wintour who runs the Met Gala annually, feels like a relevant read of the 2024 red carpet and its attendees.

Amanda Seyfried wears Prada to attend the 2024 Met Gala. AP

In interpreting the horticultural theme, a crop of starlets opted for floral creations.

Nicki Minaj donned Marni by Francesco Risso, in the form of a yellow minidress adorned with pink, orange and blue flowers; Amanda Seyfried sported a metallic Prada gown, dotted in frosted florals; and Riley Keough wore a semi-sheer Chanel gown with sequinned-petal finishes.

However, on the fantasy end of the spectrum, we saw a host of stars inspired by fairy tales, unsurprisingly Sleeping Beauty in particular. Jenner appeared to wear Maleficent-inspired black Givenchy by Alexander McQueen; Saltburn star Barry Keoghan dressed in a brown velvet Burberry suit, which looked like it had been lifted from the pages of a Victorian children's story; and Kim Kardashian wore dramatic corsetry by Maison Margiela.

Zendaya's second Met Gala gown, vintage Galliano for Givenchy with a Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen hat. AP

Co-chair Zendaya walked the red carpet twice, with two distinct John Galliano looks.

Her initial arrival saw her in a deep blue Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation, fit for a fairy-tale villain. She later swapped her look for a black gown from John Galliano's spring/summer 1996 Givenchy collection with a Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen floral hat.

Cardi B took the crown for one of the most dramatic moments of the night. One of the final arrivals at the event, the American rapper shut down the red carpet in a voluminous black tulle Windowsen gown that covered much of the Met Gala red carpet.