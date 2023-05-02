Isha Ambani fuses sari-inspired look with Chanel at Met Gala 2023

Isha Ambani paid homage to her Indian roots at the Met Gala on Monday wearing a gown in a draped silhouette inspired by the sari, encrusted with pearls, as a nod to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The black outfit, by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, also honoured Lagerfeld's favourite colour. Ambani, the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, completed her look with a mini bag from Chanel's 2012 Paris-Bombay collection, chunky jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz and a custom handpiece.

Titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the gala — one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-turning red carpet looks — and exhibition was a homage to the designer and his influence.

Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani shared details of Ambani's look on Instagram.

“Our vision for Isha’s look drew from Karl’s favourite colour palette with a smattering of pearls in a draped silhouette inspired by the sari from Prabal Gurung’s atelier,” she posted. “You can’t think of Karl without a touch of humour, we dug into Isha’s Chanel archives and found the perfect companion for the look in a mini bag from the 2012 Paris Bombay collection.”

Ambani joined several Indian celebrities and personalities at the star-studded event, which was held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla turned heads with her mirrored Schiaparelli gown, a nod to Lagerfeld's famed feline Choupette.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who also wore a dress by Gurung, was accompanied by the designer on the red carpet for her Met Gala debut. Looking ethereal in an all-white gown, Bhatt said the look was down to her fascination for “iconic Chanel brides”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas, wore Valentino.

