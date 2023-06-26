Princess Diana's famous black sheep jumper to go up for auction

A famous jumper worn by Princess Diana is set to go up for auction in New York next month with an estimated price tag of $50,000 to $80,000.

The garment, a red jumper featuring several white sheep and a solitary black sheep, was first worn by the late princess during a polo match in 1981.

“Much to our amazement, the first we knew of Lady Diana Spencer wearing the sweater was when we saw her on the front page of one of the Sunday newspapers,” said Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, the label's founders.

“Her influence was impactful almost immediately thereafter, leading to a surge in sales and public awareness of our small label, for which we will be forever grateful.”

Princess Diana first wore the 'black sheep' sweater at a polo match in 1981. PA

Ms Muir and Ms Osbourne said they had received a letter from Buckingham Palace a few weeks after the 1981 polo outing to secure a replacement for the original sweater that Princess Diana had damaged.

Warm and Wonderful discontinued the jumper in 1984. It was not until 2020 that they reissued the design. A replica of the jumper was worn by actress Emma Corin, who played Princess Diana during the fourth series of The Crown the same year.

The whereabouts of the original sweater had remained unknown until it was rediscovered earlier this year.

“This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box. Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana’s original red sheep sweater from 1981,” Ms Muir and Ms Osbourne said.

Sotheby's is auctioning the sweater as part of its inaugural Fashion Icons sale between August 31 to September 13. It will be displayed in New York City on September 7 at the start of New York Fashion Week.

“It’s an honour to offer this historic sweater in our inaugural Fashion Icons auction, placing it in dialogue with other memorable and culturally important items of clothing,” said Cynthia Houlton, global head of fashion and accessories at Sotheby's.