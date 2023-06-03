Vogue World: Met Gala-style showcase is heading to London

Vogue World is heading to London.

Set to take place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, the event will feature a West End stage production that encompasses the best of British culture and fashion. It will be led by Bafta and Olivier-winning director Stephen Daldry and kickstart London Fashion Week.

Ahead of the announcement, long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour said she was planning on launching a Met Gala-style event to raise funds for the London arts and culture scene.

“The arts are under threat in the UK and Vogue World will be a timely reminder of how important they are, how vital a part of our lives and how much they need our support,” said Wintour.

British celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Sir Ian McKellen, Stormzy, Michaela Coel, Victoria Beckham and Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, are expected to attend. The show is expected to run for less than an hour and be open to the public. The ticketed event will also be live-streamed online.

All the proceeds of Vogue World will go to help performing arts organisations in London such as the National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Rambert Dance Company and the Royal Ballet.

“Last year's event in New York was a huge success and London will put on a fantastic showcase of our world-leading culture and creativity, featuring theatre, music, dance, opera, art and fashion,” said a representative for Khan.

"Our culture and creative industries help to drive our economy and this will be a brilliant opportunity to shine a global spotlight on some of our incredible grassroots and homegrown talent as we work towards building a better London for everyone.”

Read More The 53 best Met Gala looks of all time

Last year, the inaugural event took place for the first time in New York with a fashion parade that featured appearances from Serena Williams, Bella and Gigi Hadid and even Oscar the Grouch. There was also a musical performance by Lil Nas X.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala in New York is one of fashion’s most anticipated yearly events as many celebrities walk the red carpet to raise funds for the Costume Institute, which merged with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1946 with the first Met Gala in 1948. At this year's event, an individual ticket cost $50,000 while tables started at $300,000.