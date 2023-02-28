Nancy Ajram leads Bepanthen's UAE launch of new products for dry skin

Bepanthen Derma is introducing its new dry skincare range in the UAE.

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, who is an ambassador for the brand, led the launch on Monday, alongside celebrity dermatologist Dr Anwar Al Hammadi and Saudi television host Lojain Omran.

The singer billed as the “Queen of Arab Pop” announced her collaboration with Bepanthen, which is part of the German pharmaceutical group Bayer, last March, when the products were launched in Saudi Arabia.

They are now available to buy in UAE pharmacies such as Aster and Binsina. Prices start at Dh76 for a 200ml facial cleanser.

The new skincare line comprises eight moisturisers and cleansers for the face and the body, which the company says address the "pervasive dry to very dry skin conditions many women in the region suffer from throughout the year, according to our market research".

Gasser Yousry, the commercial lead of Bayer Consumer Health in the Gulf, said: “This was affecting their overall quality of life, and pointed to a clear need for an affordable, effective skincare solution among women in the UAE that can address their concerns.” He said the products contain 90 per cent natural ingredients.

The range uses ingredients "with the ability to repair the disrupted cell renewal process", most prominently dexpanthenol and niacinamide, both active ingredients proven to have hydration and moisturising properties.

The latter, in particular, has become a buzzword in the skincare industry in recent years. Brands such as The Ordinary and The Inkey List both offer products containing niacinamide as the main ingredient.

Dexpanthenol, also known as provitamin B5, is a common ingredient in topical products that treat dermatological conditions such as eczema and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Bepanthen also uses the ingredient in its other products, describing it as a “vitamin that helps to aid natural recovery of the skin”. Globally, the Bayer brand is known for its baby products, including an ointment for nappy rash.