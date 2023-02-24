Street style highlights from Milan during fashion week

Fashion week is about seeing and being seen.

In Milan, despite the cold weather, crowds have been turning out to every event, providing a colourful backdrop to proceedings. While some are clearly there for a "look-at-me" moment, others are there for the sheer love of fashion.

Orbiting the shows unfolding on runways around the city, meanwhile, are scores of fashionable influencers, fashion students and enthusiasts who throng the streets dressed to the nines in the hopes of being, well, seen.

One lady was wearing a white lace cape that had the feel and drama of a wedding dress, while another was in a vintage kimono with a net skirt and feathered headdress.

And it hasn't only been women dialling up the dress code. There have been plenty of dapper gentlemen wandering around in looks from suits to kilts. We spotted Filipino fashion blogger Bryanboy outside of the Max Mara show wearing a tan coat over a burnt orange jumper and tailored trousers.

Many attending shows have also been unafraid of dressing down for their fashion week appearances, proof that bomber jackets, cardigans, jeans and beanie hats, too, can have a place at fashion week.