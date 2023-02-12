Brit Awards 2023 fashion: Sam Smith turns heads in look by Kerala-born designer Harri

Harry Styles had everyone's attention on stage at this year's Brit Awards, but he also turned heads on the red carpet as he turned up in a form-fitting velvet custom-made suit by Nina Ricci with large floral corsage.

The British singer, who took home four awards, including Album of the Year, was not the only one who caught the cameras' attention.

The prize of ultimate showstopper has to go to Sam Smith, who's made headlines thanks to Smith's sculptured latex look by Kerala-born menswear designer Harri.

Scroll through the gallery above to see all the best looks from the Brit Awards 2023 red carpet

The distorted silhouette may have made it hard to move around freely, but it certainly made a statement as Smith arrived at the ceremony, which took place on Sunday night at London's The O2 Arena.

Harri, who works between London and New Delhi, is known for his larger-than-life proportions and playing with form and material, focusing "on the duality between the notion of clothing as an art and a mimetic practice", according to his website.

Scroll through the gallery below to see winners at the Brit Awards 2023

Expand Autoplay British singer Harry Styles celebrates after receiving the Album of the Year award for Harry's House during the Brit Awards 2023 ceremony and live show in London on February 11, 2023. AFP

Love Island host Maya Jama was among the first to arrive, wearing a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli with beaded embellishments.

Also sporting black was Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, who opted for a full leather and mesh-latex dress that accentuated her tiny waist.

Singer Ellie Goulding also chose an edgy black look, wearing a matte black corset with leather and high-waisted trousers.

Dialling up the drama was Lizzo, who chose a dark metallic Robert Wun gown with gold ruffle that spanned its length.

Opting for bolder hues was Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who dressed in a tangerine hooded, floor-length gown by Alberta Ferretti with a plunging neck.

US singer Shania Twain, who presented an award at the ceremony, chose yellow, with a floor-length dress by Yves Saint Laurent's ready-to-wear 2023 collection.

Baby bumps were fashionably on show, with Jessie J in a cherry-red co-ord, with cropped lace top accentuating the bump, offset by tulle sleeves.

Singer Kamille wore a silky turquoise look that made her bump the focus, cradling her unborn baby with matching gloves.

Former Love Island star Montana Brown also leaned into the maternity wear with a sleek, wraparound dress by Lurelly with a cut-out for the bump.

Scroll through the gallery below for the Grammys 2023 best-dressed men