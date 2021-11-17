Hope and support for preterm babies in the UAE with new initiative launched at Expo 2020

A new initiative to help and support preterm babies and their mothers across the UAE has been launched at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Leo & Mia Foundation, an international non-profit organisation, announced its official launch at Expo 2020 on November 17 for World Prematurity day, which aims to shine both a local and global spotlight on the effects preterm birth can have on both babies and parents.

The foundation focuses on developing the support and information systems that prevent, treat and provide necessary care for preterm babies and their mothers in the first three years of their lives.

“We are absolutely delighted to officially launch today and bring a message of hope to babies and their mothers in the UAE and around the world,” said Dr Gopakumar Nair, chief executive of the Leo & Mia Foundation. “Passion and dedication are what drives us to create a hopeful pathway for preterm babies together with their families to live a joyful life and realise their full potential.”

Tackling complications arising from preterm birth

Dr Gopakumar Nair, chief executiveof the Leo & Mia Foundation says of the group's work: 'Preterm babies need a continuum inside and outside the hospital.' Photo: Leo & Mia Foundation

The foundation from the UK offers a wealth of knowledge, advice and guidelines for early childhood and cognitive development.

It will also be launching a whole family-integrated approach in the UAE alongside the Latifa Women and Children Hospital in Dubai to help alleviate the emotional, financial and physical strain that having a preterm baby can have on the child and family.

According to the World Health Organisation, babies born before completing the gestation period of 37 weeks are considered preterm. One in 10 babies are born preterm, amounting to 15 million births annually. Preterm delivery often results in complications, such as difficulties in breathing, vision and hearing, making it one of the leading causes of death in children under the age of 5.

“Being born too soon, preterm babies need a continuum inside and outside the hospital,” says Dr Nair.

More information is available at www.leoandmiafoundation.org