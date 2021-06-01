Aquazzura creates in-suite slippers for the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, available in Dubai

Staying at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has just become that little bit more fancy. It has beautiful rooms and stunning views over the Arabian Gulf, but now even the in-suite slippers are exclusive, thanks to a tie-up with the shoe label Aquazzura.

The new collaboration has seen the shoe brand create a trio of limited-edition in-suite slippers for the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group that are complimentary and available in selected suites around the world, including Dubai.

Designed by Aquazzura, the women's in room slippers are aqua and white and carry a tassel. Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Called Aquazzura for Mandarin Oriental, the slippers lean on the shoe house's famous stripe, and are offered in three sizes and three colours.

For men, the slippers come with stripes of black and white, topped with a tassle, while women can expect stripes of aqua green and white.

For children, the smaller size comes in saffron and white, with a playful pom-pom. All slippers come in a linen dust bag.

In saffron and white and with a playful pom-pom, the limited-edition slippers by Aquazzura. Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hotel

In a statement, the founder and designer of Aquazzura, Edgardo Osorio, explained why he was drawn to the project.

“I’ve always loved to stay at Mandarin Oriental, it feels like a home away from home for someone like me who travels for nine months of the year.

“For this reason, I wanted to create something that felt like home; refined slippers with stunning graphic elements and a touch of Aquazzura, our iconic stripes.”

Describing the partnership between the designer and the hotel group as “unique”, Kristin Ruble, group vice president of brand and experience marketing for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, explained that as well as being practical, the slippers were also created so guests would have a “memorable, stylish and easily transportable memento of their stay, that can be enjoyed wherever their travels may lead”.

Aquazzura designer Edgardo Osorio, working with Claudia Schiffer on a collaboration. Courtesy Aquazzura

Since launching in 2011, Aquazzura has built a reputation for dazzlingly pretty, colourful footwear that is as comfortable to wear as it is exotic to behold.

Snapped up by fashion-savvy women such as Rihanna, Solange Knowles and Gigi Hadid, the house has built a devoted following, strengthened by collaborations with stylish women including Olivia Palermo, Poppy Delevingne, Claudia Schiffer and jewellery designer Begum Khan.

In perhaps the ultimate accolade, Aquazzura has also created shoes for Salvatore Ferragamo, the Italian house that built its name creating shoes for Hollywood.

_________________

Read more:

[ Maison Alaia to make long-awaited runway return under new designer Pieter Mulier ]

[ Swarovski unveils new Wonderlab store at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates ]

_________________

