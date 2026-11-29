Oxford Street's Christmas lights, Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland and the Tower of London’s pop-up ice rink: London is full of festive fun.

But on my recent trip to England's capital, I skipped the usual stops. Instead, I stayed at Art’otel, making Battersea Power Station – the name given to both the refurbished four-chimney brick building and the surrounding 42-acre redeveloped estate – my base. From here, I discovered new places to eat, shop and even skate.

Staying at Art'otel in Battersea opened my eyes to a different way to experience festive cheer in London. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: Staying at Art'otel in Battersea opened my eyes to a differe…

Here's how I got my fill of Christmas cheer in London this year, swapping Tube and train rides and busy crowds for novelty and walkability.

A (weather-dependent) sightseeing walk

Few things are more pleasing, provided you have adequate winter clothing, than aimlessly wandering along the Thames on a crisp yet sunny morning.

A view of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben while walking along the riverside early in the morning. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: A view of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben while walking…

After grabbing a coffee at Tozi Counter – an Italian coffee shop, deli and cafe adjoining my hotel and open to the public – I walk for a few minutes before reaching the water.

A loop from Chelsea Bridge to Westminster Bridge and back takes about two hours and covers around 8.5km. Along the way, you'll see Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, MI6 headquarters and more. Walking along the riverbank keeps road crossings to a minimum, making it all the more relaxing.

The Secret Intelligence Service building nods to Art Deco design and industrial architecture, partly inspired by the nearby Battersea Power Station. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: The Secret Intelligence Service building nods to Art Deco de…

Go early, before tourists arrive en masse, and tick off many of the must sees.

Refuel over breakfast

I'm back where I started, and plenty of breakfast spots are nearby. I have a delightful breakfast at Tozi (overnight oats and mushroom toast), which is included in my hotel room rate. For anyone not staying at Art’otel, or in the market for something a little different, I'd recommend neighbouring Dishoom.

I actually visit the Mumbai-inspired restaurant, which has become a favourite among Londoners, on a Wednesday evening, when the lights are low and it's bustling with laughter and chatter. For a calmer experience, however, I'd recommend visiting in the morning. Its breakfast menu offers something a little different from the typical London brunch, with some festive items to tuck into, too.

Take the Chimney Lift for sweeping views

View from Battersea Power Station's chimney lift experience. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: View from Battersea Power Station's chimney lift experience.…

If you missed any landmarks on your morning walk, a trip up one of the former power station's chimneys should correct that.

The experience begins with a history lesson. Designed by architects J Theo Halliday and Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, the latter the same mind behind Britain's famous red telephone boxes, Battersea Power Station was built in two stages. Building A was completed in 1935 in the Art Deco style, while Building B followed in the postwar era, with the fourth chimney completed in 1955.

This striking addition to the skyline became a symbol of industrial London and is a window into the city's working-class history. Rather than visit the homes of kings and lords, here you can see the control room that once powered them, from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The former control room of Battersea Power Station, that once powered Buckingham Palace, is now available to hire as an event space. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: The former control room of Battersea Power Station, that onc…

The now Grade II*-listed building reopened in 2022 after its reinvention.

Which brings us back to its north-west chimney. A lift takes me and about 10 others 109 metres into the sky, where we're rewarded with 360-degree views. See the river winding through the city, catch a glimpse of St Paul's Cathedral, and see the canopy of trees that make up the Royal Parks. Free up your camera roll beforehand.

Adult tickets bought online cost £16 (Dh78); tickets bought directly ahead of the experience cost £24.

Christmas shopping at the station

Christmas decorations at Battersea Power Station. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: Christmas decorations at Battersea Power Station. Hayley Kad…

More than 100 shops span Buildings A and B, and I find myself wandering among a handful of them.

Some highlights include perfume house Mood, beauty retailer Space NK, womenswear brands Me+Em and Scamp & Dude, athleisure brand Sweaty Betty, accessories from Mulberry, and Curated Makers, a destination for small and independent brands.

A Christmas tree outside Battersea Power Station. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: A Christmas tree outside Battersea Power Station. Hayley Kad…

The elaborate Christmas decorations are worth a visit in themselves. They're maximalist yet classic, and feel immersive and monumental as you move between towers, each with its own unique design. This year's decorations were designed by James Glancy Design, who are often responsible for festive displays along Carnaby Street, Regent Street and Borough Market.

Stop for indulgent snacks

There are plenty of restaurants inside the power station, and during my visit I try both the Cantonese restaurant Duck & Rice and Arcade Food Hall, which brings together more than 10 global street-food concepts.

I also indulge in not one but two vegan doughnuts from Crosstown for lunch one day. There are many pop-up coffee stands and food stalls both in the mall and the surrounding markets; they're worth checking out.

Outside, I fill a bag with sweets at a festive market stall and spot a Roast & Toast stand selling giant Yorkshire pudding wraps. While Yorkshire puddings are a British favourite for a Sunday roast, they are a controversial addition to a Christmas dinner plate. Traditionalists resist, but gravy lovers pile them on.

The festive market stalls are in good company with vintage fairground rides such as a carousel and Helter Skelter.

Get your skates on at Glide

Luckily for me, I don't need to head to Somerset House, Hyde Park or Hampton Court Palace to ice skate this festive season.

Glide is open from early November until January 3 and features three interconnecting rinks and a 200-metre skate trail along the Thames. Right beside it is a bar with heated outdoor igloos for a post-skate festively themed drink.

Adult tickets cost £25, while child tickets are £15.60, with discounts on group and family bookings

Grab dinner at Tashas

Tashas in Battersea. Hayley Kadrou / The National Show caption: Tashas in Battersea. Hayley Kadrou / The National

Competition for dinner spots is high, yet Tashas draws me in with a giant bauble arch over the doorway and a designated festive menu.

Founded in Johannesburg and featuring a South African-inspired menu, it's a sure favourite in the UAE, with as many as 10 restaurants throughout the Emirates, so it definitely gives a slice of home while you're away, too.

See the lights of London's bridges

The Albert Bridge, crossing the Thames, is about half an hour's walk from the hotel. Getty Images Show caption: The Albert Bridge, crossing the Thames, is about half an hou…

You don't have to be a bridge enthusiast (like myself) to appreciate the history and beauty of London's bridges – and they really come to life at night.

Head back to Chelsea Bridge – which is stunning in its own right come dusk – and walk in the opposite direction from the morning towards Albert Bridge, about half an hour's walk from the hotel. It's no Tower Bridge, but it's one of my favourites in the city, painted pastel pink by day and illuminated by around 4,000 bulbs at night.

While they are lit up at night year-round, they're an extra-special sight during the early dark evenings in winter. To me, this slow wander is a fast track to getting into the Christmassy mood.

Wrap up and unwind from a scenic rooftop

For more city views at night, grab a drink at Perola, the 14th-floor rooftop bar at Art'otel. Wrap up warm and order a hot mulled drink to beat the frosty air as you overlook Battersea Power Station in the foreground and the wider city of London beyond.

It may not be the standard tried-and-tested guide to the capital at Christmas, but there's something special about a new, more serene way to experience the festivities in a city I know so well.