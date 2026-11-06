UAE runner-recommended routes: From easy waterfront jogs to challenging mountain trails

Running has become increasingly popular in the UAE in recent years, with more running clubs, organised races and indoor running tracks. Converts credit the sport for its fitness benefits, as well as the social nature of these groups and events.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or an enthusiastic first-timer looking to build your fitness, there’s an array of trails to try across the Emirates. From flat routes and tried-and-tested favourites to off-the-beaten-track trails that runners have mapped out themselves, here are eight runs recommended by those in-the-know.

Wadi Naqab loop, Ras Al Khaimah

Running enthusiasts champion a route through the mountains near Wadi Kub. Reem Mohammed / The National Show caption: Running enthusiasts champion a route through the mountains n…

For teacher Sophia Veroni, trails that take her off the beaten path are a way to enjoy peace, mountains and incredible scenery. “I prefer exploring difficult, less travelled paths rather than sticking to established routes," says Veroni, who describes herself as an "average" runner. "I love the challenge, the absence of crowds and the memories made on those tough climbs. I do less running out there and mostly stop to have a chat with the camels, the goats, the donkeys and all the beautiful wildlife of the UAE.”

Being part of the UAE’s growing trail running community has allowed Veroni to meet people from all walks of life, while enjoying the region's natural beauty.

Sophia Veroni enjoys the scenery during trail runs. Photo: Sophia Veroni Show caption: Sophia Veroni enjoys the scenery during trail runs. Photo: S…

“My favourite route is approximately 35km and it’s the Wadi Naqab loop near the Oman border,” she says. “It starts and finishes near the Naqab Dam and what begins as a flat path soon becomes a demanding adventure over enormous rocks, towards the Wadi Koob pools. At times the scenery feels almost lunar, rugged and wonderfully silent. I recommend it because it reveals a completely unexpected side of the country and every tough kilometre is worth it.”

Jumeirah Beach Road and Kite Beach, Dubai

Runners can enjoy Burj Al Arab views along Kite Beach. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Runners can enjoy Burj Al Arab views along Kite Beach. Anton…

“The UAE has a great variety of running terrain, from flat waterfront routes to mountain trails and sandy paths,” says Husam Mohammed, an engineer in Sharjah. “I enjoy running on established routes and adapting my runs to suit the distance or training I have planned.”

Running became an outlet for him during the Covid pandemic and he went on to start the Tibid running club and become an ASICS Frontrunner.

Husam Mohammed says he enjoys running along the coast. Photo: Husam Mohammed Show caption: Husam Mohammed says he enjoys running along the coast. Photo…

“One of my favourite places to run is along the Dubai coastline, along Jumeirah Beach Road and Kite Beach,” he says. “Whether I’m running in the morning or evening, the route gives me the chance to cover a long distance and get lost in the sounds and sights of the city.

"I often start near Dubai Canal Bridge and run down to Burj Al Arab. If you weave in and around the side routes, going there and back can be extended to around 30km. The bridge is actually a great spot for hill repeats.

“What makes Kite Beach special is that the run can turn into a lovely weekend morning with friends. There are plenty of cafes and restaurants nearby, so we can finish our run with coffee or breakfast together. I always see familiar faces there, too, which adds to the experience.”

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Chloe Robyn Wilson took up running as a way to meet new people after the pandemic. After realising she was missing company on her solo runs, an Instagram post led her to start the women-only Stronger Together Run Club in the capital.

“I posted an Instagram story and three girls showed up,” she says. “A few weeks later a video went viral and I had hundreds and hundreds of DMs from women asking to join. I realised I wasn’t the only one missing that girl connection. It’s been over two years now, with hundreds of events and over 9,000 women following along.”

Chloe Wilson founded a running group after posting on Instagram. Photo: Chloe Wilson Show caption: Chloe Wilson founded a running group after posting on Instag…

Having lived in Abu Dhabi for 11 years, Wilson loves the many trails across the capital, naming the Corniche and Yas, Reem, Saadiyat and Al Hudayriyat islands as the standout areas, along with the nature trails at Jubail Mangrove Park and Mushrif Park.

“My favourite track is Yas Island,” she says. “I live right by the golf course and the tracks are just perfect – lots of green and nice shaded patches. I start by Yas Waterworld and go towards the Marina and back, which is a lovely 5km. I love the sea views and the sunrise. It’s nice and flat and is perfect for first-time runners and marathon training. I’d recommend it to anyone visiting or new to the city.”

Showka, Ras Al Khaimah

Endurance running has become something of a lifestyle for Jola Chudy, founder of Jola Chudy PR. It has seen her race across 250km of the Moroccan Sahara region and go for 12 hours non-stop through Oman’s goat trails. “It’s addictive,” she says.

Having become hooked on trail running after a friend took her to the mountains in Ras Al Khaimah, it’s fitting that Chudy’s favourite trail is in the emirate.

Jola Chudy became hooked on trail running after a trip to Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Jola Chudy Show caption: Jola Chudy became hooked on trail running after a trip to Ra…

“My favourite regular route involves meeting at the ‘Blue Tank Parking’ in Showka, just inside the border of RAK, past Fossil Rock and Al Ikhtayar Al Awal Restaurant," she says. "We follow the jeep track, a winding dirt road through the low-lying rocky hills, that quite quickly morphs into a path of boulders and rocks, with higher mountains on either side. If you follow it all the way to the end, you’ll pass Showka pools and a camel farm, then end up 15km later at a remote mosque. That has a cold-water dispenser to have a refill before you turn around and come all the way back again for a 30km trail.”

Between Al Qudra Cycle Track and the Marmoom Mosque, Dubai

“I think there’s more variety to running in the UAE than a lot of people realise,” says Rory Buck, a triathlete and co-founder of multi-sport coaching organisation Akha Endurance Collective. “With a mix of routes in and around various communities, as well as public facilities, if you’re willing to explore, you can find some real hidden gems.”

His favourite running route can be done year-round and is one he says he tackles even “during the hottest summer months".

Rory Buck is a triathlete in the UAE. Photo: Rory Buck Show caption: Rory Buck is a triathlete in the UAE. Photo: Rory Buck

Al Majaz, Sharjah

Sharjah Run Club holds meet-ups near Al Montazah Park. Ravindranath K / The National Show caption: Sharjah Run Club holds meet-ups near Al Montazah Park. Ravin…

Founding Sharjah Run Club in May this year allowed Emlyn Eal Mathew to share her passion for running with others across the emirate.

“What started with seven runners on our first Friday grew into something much bigger than I had imagined,” she says. “Today, Sharjah Run Club has 130 members, with 14 of them training towards a marathon.”

When it comes to her favourite route, Mathew names Sharjah’s waterfront district, Al Majaz, as a peaceful backdrop to an early morning run.

Emlyn Eal Mathew founded Sharjah Run Club this year. Photo: Dr Emlyn Eal Mathew Show caption: Emlyn Eal Mathew founded Sharjah Run Club this year. Photo: …

“It’s where the story of Sharjah Run Club began,” she says. “Our route starts near the Gold Souq and heads towards Al Montazah Park – roughly 5km, including an uphill stretch. If we extend the route towards the Sharjah Amphitheatre, we can bring it to around 6km. And if we're still feeling good, we continue towards Flag Island, turning it into a 10km run.”

The beauty of the run, says Mathew, is that it can be adapted for all abilities and fitness levels. “I would recommend this route to anyone looking for a waterfront run that can be adapted to different distances and fitness levels,” she says. “You can keep it short, challenge yourself with the uphill stretch, or extend it for a longer weekend run. It's also a lovely way to explore Sharjah on foot.”

Dubai Marina and JBR, Dubai

For those who prefer a city run to mountain trails, the UAE has plenty of routes which provide the perfect mix of beach and skyscrapers. For professional skydiver and founder of UrbanSkyFit, Olga Naumova, JBR isn’t only where she calls home, but is also her favourite running route.

“It’s roughly a 9km loop through Dubai Marina and JBR, starting and finishing near my home and close to Skydive Dubai,” she says. “Living here, I’ve gradually worked out different versions of it. I head past Cayan Tower and follow the waterfront promenade, passing the yachts and Dubai Marina Mall, before coming around towards Address Beach Resort and returning along the JBR beachfront, with views of Ain Dubai.”

Professional skydiver Olga Naumova enjoys running near Skydive Dubai. Photo: Olga Naumova Show caption: Professional skydiver Olga Naumova enjoys running near Skydi…

Being able to adapt the length of familiar routes to suit her schedule is a bonus for Naumova. “The bridges make it easy to shorten the loop to 5km, 7km or 8km, so you can adapt it to your time and energy.”

Jebel Jais Basin, Ras Al Khaimah

Wadi Arus is one of the views along the Jebel Jais Basin trail run. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Show caption: Wadi Arus is one of the views along the Jebel Jais Basin tra…

The beauty of running what Lee Harris calls “the Highlander Trails” in the Jebel Jais Basin is how they can be adapted for length, difficulty and exploration.

The running coach and founder of LK Running Performance joined road running clubs in the UAE and discovered mountain and desert trails. “Back then I created my own routes,” he says. "But now there are a lot of established hiking trails which we can run, but I still have my own routes that I created.”

As far as his favourite route goes, he suggests runners head to Ras Al Khaimah and Jebel Jais, but stresses these are for highly experienced trail and mountain runners only. “I call them the Highlander Trails, lower and upper – they are situated in the Jebel Jais Basin, and you have several technical ascents to get to them from Wadi Shehah,” he says.

“Most now are marked trails, but I have several unmarked ascent routes for the more experienced runners. Once you are up on the side of the ridge you have this network of amazing technical mountain trails, some marked hiking trails some goat trails, which I have linked up over the years to create various distances of between 15km to 25km.

“You take in some of the popular hiking trails like Hidden Oasis and Wadi Arus – Mother Nature at her best.”