As an American expat in the Middle East, I still care deeply about the country I left behind

I’ve now lived in the UAE for more than a decade. From Abu Dhabi, I’ve watched three US presidential elections and numerous political decisions shape America’s direction since I left in 2014.

My family and friends still live in Massachusetts, so what happens in the US continues to matter deeply to me, even though I am more than 10,000km away. But living abroad has also shielded me from some of the consequences, so I don’t always feel as personally affected by the results as I once did.

Watching this year’s US midterms from the newsroom, with screens tuned to various foreign news channels, reminds me of that familiar tension. I understand how much is at stake, even as I follow the results from a country where my daily routine will carry on much as before.

I can still remember the shock I felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election – a feeling shared by many of my colleagues as the morning results were announced. Then came Joe Biden’s election in 2020. Sitting in my living room that evening, I felt hopeful, although his presidency never lived up to those expectations. By 2024, I struggled to feel the same enthusiasm, as I didn’t think either candidate was the right choice.

Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed has made history as the first Muslim US senator. Bloomberg Show caption: Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed has made history as the first Musl…

Now, I find myself wondering how much will change over the next two years. Of course, it’s too soon to know but that doesn’t stop me from seeking signs of where the country might be heading. A major shift in control of Congress can feel like an indication of how strongly people want change. Even from all the way over here, it’s hard not to get caught up in that possibility and excitement.

Living abroad has transformed how I view American politics. Following international coverage has given me a clearer sense of how much decisions made in the US matter to the rest of the world. Conversations in the UAE also bring perspectives I might never have encountered had I stayed in Massachusetts.

This has also made me more aware of how familiar narratives can shape perceptions of a place, particularly among those who have never visited. I recognise this because before moving to the Middle East my own understanding of this region was shaped in much the same way.

I try to apply that same awareness to the US. I know there is more to the country than the political divisions constantly shown on television and social media. Still, I sometimes find myself in the awkward position of trying to explain that to others, saying in one way or another that “not all of America is like that” or “it isn’t all Americans”.

Recently, a friend told me he enjoyed following US politics, comparing it to a soap opera. When I asked why he wasn’t as interested in his own country’s politics, he joked that it was “too close to home”. That might explain why he knows more about the American political scene than I do. I can understand the appeal, though, thanks to the roller coaster of emotions that can come with every result.

The Democratic Party took back control of the Senate and the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections. Bloomberg Show caption: The Democratic Party took back control of the Senate and the…

A state flips, a close race is called or someone makes history, and I’m left refreshing Google or going from website to website checking the latest results to confirm. Over the course of a morning, excitement can turn to disappointment and vice versa.

Although I can vote from Abu Dhabi – and have done so – sometimes I wish I could do more. It’s hard to be away when you know the people you care about will have to live with the outcome of those votes. And I’m sure I’m not the only expat who feels that way.

I still care about America’s future, even if I’m not always sure what my own future looks like there. For all the distance and all the years I’ve been away, I still want to feel hopeful about what comes next.