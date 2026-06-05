Careem Plus price to rise more than 50% from July, from Dh19 to Dh29 a month

Careem is increasing the price of its Careem Plus membership programme by more than 50 per cent, with subscribers set to pay Dh29 a month from July 1, up from Dh19.

Customers were informed of the increase in an email this week, which said the new price would apply from their next renewal date on or after July 1. The increase represents a jump of about 53 per cent and marks the first change to the subscription fee in nearly five years.

“Careem Plus has been priced at Dh19 per month for over four years. In that time, we have consistently expanded what members receive across the Everything App,” a Careem representative told The National.

"This year alone, we introduced zero fees on international money transfers for Careem Plus subscribers, GoOut (discounts on leisure attractions, theme parks, kids' activities, and spa and wellness), buy-one-get-one-free on weekend brunches, extended our 10 per cent discount to cover all home service categories, and added exclusive discounts on Quik groceries. These additions sit alongside existing benefits, including 10 per cent cashback on rides, unlimited free deliveries and exclusive discounts on food

“The updated price reflects the investment we have made in growing the product over time," the Careem representative added. "Members continue to unlock savings that far exceed the cost of the subscription. Delivering real, tangible value in the everyday lives of our customers remains our commitment."

For customers who do not have Careem Plus, money transfer service Careem Pay offers introductory zero-fee incentives, with fees introduced afterwards that vary by country.

Careem Plus was launched in 2021 as a paid membership service. Photo: Careem Info

Careem launched Careem Plus in 2021 at Dh39 a month as a paid membership service spanning transport, food delivery, grocery shopping, remittances and home services. The fee was later reduced to Dh19. The company says members can save more than Dh300 a month through the programme, depending on usage.

The increase comes as subscription programmes become an increasingly important part of the UAE's ride-hailing and delivery market, with operators using bundled discounts and rewards to encourage customers to remain within their ecosystems.

It also brings Careem Plus broadly in line with rival subscription offerings in the UAE.

Careem and Yango operate ride-hailing services across the country and have expanded into other app-based services. However, each has established a strong position in one of the UAE's two largest markets. Careem is the exclusive booking platform for Dubai Taxi Corporation, while Yango powers taxi bookings in Abu Dhabi through its partnership with the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre.

Yango has also expanded its subscription offering through Yango Plus, which costs Dh29.99 a month and includes access to the company's loyalty programme. Subscribers can earn points and cashback on rides that can be redeemed on future journeys, alongside access to entertainment content and other benefits.

Launched in Dubai in 2012 as a ride-sharing company, Careem has rapidly expanded across the region and beyond, with a presence in 70 cities across 10 countries.

Earlier this week, UAE telecoms company e& said it was selling its 12.5 per cent stake in Careem Technologies to Uber for $100 million. Telecom e&, formerly etisalat, acquired a majority stake in Careem Technologies, previously known as Careem Everything App, for $400 million from Uber in December 2023.

The Careem unit was created by carving out the non-ride-share businesses from the company. The ride-share business is fully owned by Uber, which bought Careem for $3.1 billion in 2019.