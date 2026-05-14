Responsible hiking in the UAE: 'Any trail is a challenge when people are not prepared'

Hiking is one of the top outdoor pastimes in the UAE, with numerous well-marked and off-piste trails attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and fitness fans throughout the year.

Whether in popular spots such as Jebel Jais and Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah or in lesser-known destinations such as Al Ghail Trail in Sharjah, the sport presents a similar set of challenges that hikers, whether beginners or experienced, need to be aware of.

High midday temperatures, remote areas with little or no mobile phone coverage and rocky or steep terrain can all impact even the simplest of hikes, so preparing responsibly is not only common sense but could also save your life.

While the number is small, stories emerge each year of hikers who lost their way, tackled routes beyond their abilities or suffered sunstroke or worse, resulting in emergency services being called in to help.

Amy Subaey, founder of UAE Trekkers, says underestimating the heat is one of the biggest mistakes hikers make. Photo: Amy Subaey Info

“People underestimate the heat, or get lost, get caught in dangerous weather or push on when they should turn back,” says Amy Subaey, founder of UAE Trekkers. “Safety takes experience, preparation, judgement, equipment and the humility to understand when the right thing to do is turn around and go back.”

What is responsible hiking?

“Responsible hiking means understanding your relationship with the environment and the communities you are moving through,” says Chris Craver, managing director of ECC Adventures. “In the UAE, people come from many different backgrounds, each with their own experiences and expectations around outdoor culture. With this in mind, hikers should remember that they are guests – both as residents and as locals visiting areas outside their own communities.”

Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah is one of the country's most popular hiking spots. Alamy Info

For Craver, “understanding and respecting local rules and regulations” is vital; for example, knowing which trails prohibit swimming in wadis or bringing dogs, wearing appropriate clothing, not entering farms or private property, and being respectful when photographing people, properties and heritage sites.

Understanding that local ecosystems can be fragile means respecting wildlife as well as livestock grazing in the area.

“Unfortunately, littering is still one of the most common issues seen on trails, including discarded water bottles, food packaging, cigarette butts and even organic waste that can take years to decompose,” Subaey adds.

“Do not litter, stay on established trails and do not disturb wildlife. We can all follow these with minimal effort.”

Weather, terrain and fitness: What to consider

“Any trail is a challenge when people are not prepared,” says Subaey. To minimise risk, she suggests ticking off a checklist of questions that hikers tackling a route without a guide should ask themselves, including knowing the signs of heat exhaustion, having an exit strategy in case someone in their group becomes unwell, and, importantly, knowing the weather forecast.

“Heat changes everything: pacing, planning, hydration, judgement and risk.”

Flash floods can be as dangerous as extreme heat, says the founder of Adventure With Nature. Photo: Ahmed Essa Al Mansouri Info

Carrying enough water, light snacks and electrolyte replacements, wearing suitable clothing and footwear, not attempting unfamiliar routes alone, and staying on government-designated trails are all vital to minimising personal risk and injury.

Weather remains the number one thing to consider when planning a hike, closely followed by terrain and fitness levels, both your own and those of your group. “I monitor the weather daily,” says Ahmed Essa Al Mansouri, founder of hiking team Adventure With Nature. “We strictly avoid entering wadis during rainy periods, even if rainfall appears light, due to the risk of flash floods.”

Fitness is also a major issue to consider, with experts keen to point out that being gym-fit and being outdoor-fit are two different things.

“A truly experienced hiker knows their body, fuels early, reads warning signs and turns back without ego,” says Subaey. “People often confuse an experienced outdoor hiker and a super-fit gym-goer,” says Subaey, explaining that someone who trains hard in air conditioning may be strong, but that doesn’t mean they're accustomed to long periods of exposure to UAE heat.

Mansouri adds: “Climbing a kilometre uphill in the mountains can feel equivalent to walking 10 on flat ground.”

ECC Adventures managing director Chris Craver says fitness abilities and output differ in an air-conditioned gym and on a hiking trail. Photo: Chris Craver Info

For Craver, while fitness levels are vital, personal experience of trails and terrain is also important. “We have seen highly active gym-goers and endurance athletes underestimate the terrain of mountain trails. At the same time, we have also seen mountain villagers or farm caretakers move comfortably through difficult terrain in sandals simply because they have spent years walking in similar environments.”

Why you should hike with a guide

Whether a first-timer or a trail veteran, hiking with a guide can help you learn the safest way to enjoy the UAE’s terrain, as well as regional wildlife and local customs. Guides shoulder much of the responsibility by planning the route, checking the weather and being trained to administer first aid.

“A guide is not just someone who walks in front, but someone who has already assessed the risks before the group arrives,” says Subaey. “We check routes before the season opens and again after floods or heavy rain. We look for erosion, loose rocks, changed trails, heat exposure, timing, exit points and whether a real group can safely complete the hike.

“We also check the weather before every hike as conditions can change quickly: heat, humidity, clouds, rain, flash flooding and poor phone signal all matter,” she says, explaining that it often takes this experience and professionalism to recognise the realities on the ground before they become emergencies.

Experienced guides also introduce hikers to remote ways of life that have remained unchanged for hundreds of years.

“Mountain tourism allows us to showcase hidden heritage sites, including ancient villages tucked away in remote valleys,” says Mansouri. “One example is the hidden village in Wadi Haqeel, where more than a hundred old stone houses lie buried among the mountains. Reaching these sites encourages visitors to explore and learn about the UAE’s rich history.”

There's also the hope that hikers might learn something they can take away with them. “On a personal level, we hope more people become better environmental stewards,” says Craver. “Social media has introduced many to beautiful wadis, trails and hidden locations … but it should go beyond simply reaching a destination.

“Responsible hiking means understanding how to minimise impact, respect local communities, stay on established trails, avoid littering, reduce noise and help preserve these places for others to experience in the future.”