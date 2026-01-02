JW Marriott Auckland review: Renovated New Zealand hotel packs a culinary punch

When JW Marriott fully renovated its first hotel in New Zealand in May, to say it raised a few eyebrows would be an understatement.

Situated in a prime location in downtown Auckland, it’s an urban retreat that offers access to the rich tapestry of cultural activities the city has to offer.

For JW Marriott, which has several venues in the Middle East, its Auckland offering builds on its reputation for high standards, while finding the important balance of paying homage to the country and city it finds itself in.

This is a hotel that’s packed with subtle references to all things New Zealand. Whether it’s art, culture or mentions of the ever-adored All Blacks (mostly made verbally by staff), you can’t help but immerse yourself in the unique heritage of the country.

The central chandelier near reception, inspired by New Zealand’s incredible array of stunning rivers and lakes, showcases this. Its food offerings are also immediately impressive, but more of that later.

Ready for adventure, The National checks in to find out more.

Forum, in JW Marriott Auckland's central reception area. Photo: JW Marriott Auckland

The welcome

The grandeur of this hotel is immediately felt upon our arrival. One of the first things my travel companion and I notice is a stunning moss wall, a nod to the respect for nature and wellness that soon becomes a common theme.

Check-in is as swift and efficient. We are quickly shown to our room, which is very welcome after the long 16-hour journey from Dubai.

One of this hotel’s most appealing features is its location, in the heart of Auckland’s central business district. It is only a short walk from the city’s major transport terminals and Commercial Bay Shopping Centre.

Its transport links are especially appealing, with easy access to ferries bound for nearby stunning Waiheke Island. In only little more than an hour, you can go from a bustling city hotel room to pristine beaches, dramatic coastlines, vineyards, olive groves and seaside villages.

The room

There are 271 rooms and 15 suites at JW Marriott Auckland, and I’m in an executive double.

It’s spacious with all the modern comforts you could hope for. Alongside the usual complimentary tea, coffee and bottled water in the room, there’s also access to the hotel’s executive lounge.

The furnishing is minimalist, but high-quality. There's a spacious bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and bath. The room is stocked with everything I need in terms of toiletries and amenities, plus plush bathrobes and slippers, which never go amiss.

The food

The hotel’s biggest highlight, for me, is its food, with four main options: Trivet and Kureta as the two restaurants, Forum for light bites and coffee in the lobby, and, of course, in-room dining.

Trivet is the flagship restaurant, with a menu curated by chef Wallace Mua to showcase the eclectic nature of New Zealand’s cuisine.

Trivet serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. Photo: JW Marriott Auckland

For breakfast, there’s a buffet built around a continental European concept, complemented by New Zealand-inspired dishes. A dedicated fruit station is available, and a la carte menu offers cooked-to-order egg dishes, with an especially impressive omelette selection.

It’s at lunch and dinner where chef Mua’s experience, skill and energy really come through. His story is remarkable: he began as a pot washer at 15 before working his way up the culinary ladder and honing his craft in France. He even toured with the All Blacks during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, keeping the team fuelled throughout the tournament.

Chef Wallace Mua is immensely proud of Polynesian cuisine. Photo: JW Marriott Auckland

Now, drawing on classical European training and his Polynesian heritage, he’s focused on blending traditional techniques with the bold, distinct flavours he grew up with. The menu reflects this, with standouts including the Te Matuku oysters and the light Wagyu bavette.

I highly recommend the front-row chef’s table degustation experience (Dh260 per person). As the name suggests, it offers an intimate insight into what chef Mua is trying to achieve at Trivet. Guests sit at a central table in the restaurant while he prepares each course in front of them, explaining the inspiration and techniques behind every dish.

Standout dishes include market oysters, rare beef tartare and lamb belly, but really it’s about the experience. I’m lucky to be shown how to shuck oysters, and it’s truly something I’ll never forget.

Last but certainly not least comes Kureta, JW Marriott Auckland's new Japanese restaurant that opened in late November.

Fronted by chef Akihiro Nakamura, it offers a teppanyaki dining experience in an intimate yet sophisticated setting with an open kitchen to watch the culinary team in action.

Chef Akihiro Nakamura serves up premium Wagyu at Kureta. Photo: JW Marriott Auckland

My recommendation here is to opt for the tasting menu and embrace the nuances of chef Nakamura's creation. The 10-course offering, which includes premium cuts of Wagyu, sourced from New Zealand, Australia and Japan, is a real treat.

My other favourite dishes include the Skull Island tiger prawn gazpacho, the Japanese savoury egg and the Kombu-cured sashimi.

While JW Marriott Auckland has a lot to offer and caters to various preferences, for me, it's a foodie paradise thanks to its high-quality offerings from locally-sourced produce.

Hotel facilities

It’s also a hotel that prides itself as a health and fitness destination, featuring a 220-square metre wellness centre that boasts a 14-metre heated indoor pool offering panoramic views over Auckland's harbour.

The hotel boasts a 14-metre heated indoor pool. Photo: JW Marriott Auckland

There’s a cold plunge pool, a dry-heat sauna and, of course, a fully equipped gym. What’s more, the hotel offers a wellness concierge to provide tailored guidance and personal training suggestions.

Value for money

Prices start at Dh850; check-in is from 3pm, check-out is at 11am.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

